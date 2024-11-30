"Malyuk's hands are half tied." The former head of DIU about the work of the SSU

The first chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine in 1992-1997, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Skipalskyi said that he was preventing the head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk, from realizing the full potential of his team.

What is known about interference in the work of Malyuk and the SSU

Oleksandr Skipalsky urged us not to forget that we have to fight a very treacherous enemy.

The aggressor country Russia constantly resorts to subversive actions that cannot be hidden.

First of all, we are talking about the burning of cars, transformer stations, various technical buildings, etc.

The first head of the GUR reminds that the problem of professional intelligence work by the enemy has not disappeared.

As you know, the task of exposing such networks has always been acutely faced by the Security Service of Ukraine and still is.

I know that the Malyuk's hands are half tied. He could have done so much more. But here again, voluntary interference in the work of the SSU plays a role — not to touch certain people, etc. — this hinders the work. Therefore, unfortunately, I cannot say that there will be no leaks. Oleksandr Skipalskyi Ex-head of the DIU, ex-deputy head of the SSU, lieutenant general

As Oleksandr Skipalsky noted, counterintelligence work from all directions — culture, religion, economy, and the military industry — needs significant improvement.