It is extremely dangerous. What has Putin planned and what should Ukrainians prepare for
Ukraine
It is extremely dangerous. What has Putin planned and what should Ukrainians prepare for

Putin
Source:  The New York Times

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation does not stop striking critical substations connected to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, doing everything possible to disable them. According to Western experts, these strikes could lead to a catastrophe.

Points of attention

  • Putin is trying to deprive Ukraine of the opportunity to produce electricity.
  • Russia's actions could cause a meltdown of nuclear fuel and a large-scale radiation release.
  • The United Nations warns of a possible nuclear catastrophe due to Putin's actions.

What is Putin currently trying to achieve?

Foreign experts draw attention to the fact that Russia has been attacking Ukraine's energy sector since the first days of the war.

However, if earlier enemy strikes were aimed at thermal and hydroelectric power plants, now the aggressor country is trying to strike power distribution substations connected to nuclear power plants.

In this way, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to deprive Ukraine of the last large power generation capacities.

Sean Burney, nuclear expert of Greenpeace Ukraine, commented on the actions of the aggressor country. According to him, the substations at the NPP not only transmit the energy produced by the nuclear reactors to the power system, but also supply back to the NPP the electricity necessary for cooling the reactors and spent fuel.

The loss of the cooling function in one or more reactors will inevitably lead to the melting of nuclear fuel and a large-scale radiation release, the specialist emphasized.

What does the UN say about it?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that representatives of the United Nations also recently issued urgent warnings.

According to them, further damage to the electricity system of Ukraine may lead to power outages.

And this, in turn, will increase the risk of operational nuclear reactors losing access to the network to power their safety systems.

The UN warns that this event could cause a powerful nuclear disaster.

Kyiv tried to persuade the IAEA to send its permanent staff to these substations, hoping that their presence would deter Russia from attacks. After all, Russia is forced to maintain good relations with the organization in order to be able to continue exporting its nuclear energy technologies. However, the IAEA stated that they cannot risk the safety of their personnel

