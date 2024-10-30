Why Ukraine did not take control of the Kursk NPP — Zelensky's explanation
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky revealed one of the important nuances of the Kursk operation
As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, the Defense Forces of Ukraine could seize the Kursk nuclear power plant in the Kursk region of Russia, but there was no such goal.

  • During the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces successfully prevented a new invasion of the Russian army in the Sumy region by seizing control of enemy territories, including the city of Suja.
  • President Zelensky criticized Ukraine's allies for not adequately responding to the involvement of the DPRK on the side of Russia, stressing the importance of stronger international solidarity and support.
  • The unfolding events in the context of the war highlight the need for decisive actions and decisions that could potentially change the course of the conflict.

Russia thinks they are very strong, but if we wanted to take over their nuclear plant, we would. We could do it, but we never wanted to. Because we understand what it would mean to become the same as Russia.

The head of state drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is not going to occupy Russian critical infrastructure, as the occupiers did with the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.

As you know, on August 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched the Kursk operation and successfully broke into enemy territory.

In this way, they prevented a new invasion of the Russian army in the Sumy region.

During the counteroffensive, Ukrainian soldiers took control of dozens of settlements, including the city of Suja.

The Russians actively prepared the Kursk nuclear power plant for defense due to the approach of some groups of the Armed Forces, but the Ukrainian forces did not get there.

Zelenskyi reprimanded Ukraine's allies

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that Kyiv's allies do not react sufficiently to the fact that the DPRK entered the war on the side of Russia.

According to the head of state, Ukraine's partners have the opportunity to do much more than they are currently doing.

The voice of the USA, the voice of NATO, the voice of the Western partners, the voice of the Global South and China do not sound as loud as they should now regarding the presence of the North Korean contingent on the territory of Russia. I find it very dangerous. This opens a new page of this war, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

The President also reminded that Kyiv is still waiting for the adoption of many fateful decisions that can change the course of the war.

