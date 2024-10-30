As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, the Defense Forces of Ukraine could seize the Kursk nuclear power plant in the Kursk region of Russia, but there was no such goal.
- During the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces successfully prevented a new invasion of the Russian army in the Sumy region by seizing control of enemy territories, including the city of Suja.
- President Zelensky criticized Ukraine's allies for not adequately responding to the involvement of the DPRK on the side of Russia, stressing the importance of stronger international solidarity and support.
- The unfolding events in the context of the war highlight the need for decisive actions and decisions that could potentially change the course of the conflict.
Zelensky revealed one of the important nuances of the Kursk operation
The head of state drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is not going to occupy Russian critical infrastructure, as the occupiers did with the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
As you know, on August 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched the Kursk operation and successfully broke into enemy territory.
In this way, they prevented a new invasion of the Russian army in the Sumy region.
During the counteroffensive, Ukrainian soldiers took control of dozens of settlements, including the city of Suja.
The Russians actively prepared the Kursk nuclear power plant for defense due to the approach of some groups of the Armed Forces, but the Ukrainian forces did not get there.
Zelenskyi reprimanded Ukraine's allies
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that Kyiv's allies do not react sufficiently to the fact that the DPRK entered the war on the side of Russia.
According to the head of state, Ukraine's partners have the opportunity to do much more than they are currently doing.
The President also reminded that Kyiv is still waiting for the adoption of many fateful decisions that can change the course of the war.
