"Confidential information". Zelensky confirmed the request for Tomahawk missiles

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Victory Plan included providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles. However, this was confidential information between the partners.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy confirmed the confidential request for Tomahawk missiles as part of Ukraine's Victory Plan to strengthen defense capabilities and change circumstances for peace.
  • The Tomahawk missile issue was a confidential matter between Ukraine and the United States, aimed at enhancing Ukraine's security measures against potential aggressors.
  • The Victory Plan outlined by Zelensky includes strategic objectives such as Ukraine's invitation to NATO, strengthening defense capabilities, deterrence strategies, strategic economic potential, and post-war security plans.
  • The plan involves investment in critical natural resources production and potential cooperation with NATO to enhance Ukraine's defenses and deterrence measures.
  • Ukraine aims to shift the balance of power and force Russia to make peace through proactive strategic planning and collaboration with international partners.

Zelensky confirmed the request for Tomahawk missiles

When many countries began to support the victory plan, you see what is happening in the media now - they said that Ukraine wants or wanted to get a lot of missiles, such as Tomahawk and so on.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

However, according to the President of Ukraine, the Tomahawk issue was confidential information between Ukraine and the United States of America.

How to understand these messages? So, this means that there is nothing confidential between the partners, - added Zelensky.

These missiles can destroy enemy targets located at a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers. It is worth paying attention to the fact that their range is generally higher than ATACMS, which the States transferred to the Armed Forces in limited quantities.

What is important to know about Ukraine's Victory Plan

It was developed by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team — the document was publicly presented in October 2024.

According to the president, the main goal is "to change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to make peace."

Ukraine's victory plan has 5 points:

  1. Ukraine's invitation to NATO until the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war;

  2. Strengthening defense capabilities — provides for the strengthening of Ukrainian positions on the territory of Russia in order to avoid the creation of buffer zones on the territory of Ukraine and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on the territory of the aggressor;

  3. Deterrence — refers to the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic package on the territory of Ukraine;

  4. Strategic economic potential — involves the investment of international partners in the production of critical natural resources, such as uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite.

  5. Security — the security plan is designed for the post-war period. After the end of the war, Ukrainian units will be able to replace individual US military contingents stationed in Europe.

Zelensky expects to receive Tomahawk from the United States

