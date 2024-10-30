"Confidential information". Zelensky confirmed the request for Tomahawk missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Victory Plan included providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles. However, this was confidential information between the partners.
Zelensky confirmed the request for Tomahawk missiles
However, according to the President of Ukraine, the Tomahawk issue was confidential information between Ukraine and the United States of America.
These missiles can destroy enemy targets located at a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers. It is worth paying attention to the fact that their range is generally higher than ATACMS, which the States transferred to the Armed Forces in limited quantities.
What is important to know about Ukraine's Victory Plan
It was developed by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team — the document was publicly presented in October 2024.
According to the president, the main goal is "to change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to make peace."
Ukraine's victory plan has 5 points:
Ukraine's invitation to NATO until the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war;
Strengthening defense capabilities — provides for the strengthening of Ukrainian positions on the territory of Russia in order to avoid the creation of buffer zones on the territory of Ukraine and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on the territory of the aggressor;
Deterrence — refers to the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic package on the territory of Ukraine;
Strategic economic potential — involves the investment of international partners in the production of critical natural resources, such as uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite.
Security — the security plan is designed for the post-war period. After the end of the war, Ukrainian units will be able to replace individual US military contingents stationed in Europe.
