"Confidential information". Zelensky confirmed the request for Tomahawk missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Victory Plan included providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles. However, this was confidential information between the partners.

When many countries began to support the victory plan, you see what is happening in the media now - they said that Ukraine wants or wanted to get a lot of missiles, such as Tomahawk and so on. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

However, according to the President of Ukraine, the Tomahawk issue was confidential information between Ukraine and the United States of America.

How to understand these messages? So, this means that there is nothing confidential between the partners, - added Zelensky.

These missiles can destroy enemy targets located at a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers. It is worth paying attention to the fact that their range is generally higher than ATACMS, which the States transferred to the Armed Forces in limited quantities.

What is important to know about Ukraine's Victory Plan

It was developed by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team — the document was publicly presented in October 2024.

According to the president, the main goal is "to change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to make peace."

Ukraine's victory plan has 5 points: