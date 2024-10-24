Russia will be able to participate in the peace summit after the implementation of the plan for the victory of Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during the third parliamentary summit of the Crimean Platform.

Ukraine's victory plan should deprive the Russian Federation of alternatives

When and if the victory plan is fully implemented, we will see Russia at the peace summit. The peace formula will be implemented and we will restore respect for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine's victory plan is aimed at depriving Russia of any options other than a just peace.

According to Zelenskyi, the plan consists of five main points:

Geopolitics and Ukraine's accession to NATO, Defense, the third — containment of Russia. The fourth point concerns economic cooperation, The fifth is security.

Russia shies away from real diplomacy and does not want to return what it has stolen, but it must be forced to do so. For this, it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine and our common positions, — added President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

Zelensky is preparing another plan for Ukraine

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out from their insiders in the President's Office, we are talking about a document that will refer to internal decisions in many areas.

What is important to understand is primarily about the military industry, defense, economy, social policy and others.

In addition, it is emphasized that this initiative is not an alternative to the Ukrainian President's Victory Plan.

According to the president's plan, it, unlike his Victory Plan, which concerns Western partners, will foresee steps that Ukraine itself must take. Share

Another anonymous source confirmed to journalists that Volodymyr Zelenskyi had already given an order regarding the development of this plan.

According to preliminary data, it is planned to be created and presented to Ukrainians by the end of the year.