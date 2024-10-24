Depriving Russia of alternatives. Zelensky emphasized the implementation of the victory plan — video

Russia will be able to participate in the peace summit after the implementation of the plan for the victory of Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during the third parliamentary summit of the Crimean Platform.
Points of attention
- The victory plan for Ukraine is aimed at depriving Russia of any options other than a just peace.
- The main points of the plan include geopolitics, Ukraine's accession to NATO, defense, deterrence of Russia, economic cooperation and security.
- A peace formula will be implemented, which will contribute to the restoration of respect for the goals and principles of the UN Charter.
- The president is also preparing a plan for Ukraine, which deals with domestic decisions in various areas, such as the military industry, defense, economy and social policy.
- The goal of the new plan is to preserve the unity of the country and achieve results in various areas of development by the end of the year.
Ukraine's victory plan should deprive the Russian Federation of alternatives
The President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine's victory plan is aimed at depriving Russia of any options other than a just peace.
According to Zelenskyi, the plan consists of five main points:
Geopolitics and Ukraine's accession to NATO,
Defense, the third — containment of Russia.
The fourth point concerns economic cooperation,
The fifth is security.
Zelensky is preparing another plan for Ukraine
As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out from their insiders in the President's Office, we are talking about a document that will refer to internal decisions in many areas.
What is important to understand is primarily about the military industry, defense, economy, social policy and others.
In addition, it is emphasized that this initiative is not an alternative to the Ukrainian President's Victory Plan.
Another anonymous source confirmed to journalists that Volodymyr Zelenskyi had already given an order regarding the development of this plan.
According to preliminary data, it is planned to be created and presented to Ukrainians by the end of the year.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-