This is very dangerous. Zelensky reproached the USA and NATO
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

This is very dangerous. Zelensky reproached the USA and NATO

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The world must intervene to protect Ukraine from Russia and North Korea
Читати українською

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine's allies do not respond sufficiently to Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war.

Points of attention

  • The urgency for a robust international response to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression and potential involvement of other foreign military personnel is highlighted by Zelenskyi.
  • Reports suggest that North Korean soldiers may have already entered Ukraine, emphasizing the need for immediate attention and support from global partners.
  • The effectiveness of these North Korean troops in the battlefield remains uncertain, raising questions about the potential impact on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The world must intervene to protect Ukraine from Russia and North Korea

The voice of the USA, the voice of NATO, the voice of the Western partners, the voice of the Global South and China do not sound as loud as they should now regarding the presence of the North Korean contingent on the territory of Russia. I find it very dangerous. This opens a new page of this war.

The head of state draws attention to the fact that right now the Ukrainian people need an effective reaction of their allies to what is happening on the battlefield.

So far we have heard some reaction, but it is not strong enough. That is why Putin is testing it. And so I don't know how many more soldiers from North Korea or maybe Iran will arrive. There may be more of them.

According to the Ukrainian leader, in an interview with leading media representatives of Northern European countries, he talked about how threatening the presence of North Korean soldiers on the territory of Russia is, and the importance of a strong world reaction to it.

What's more, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded about the importance of long-distance transport for Ukraine and timely deliveries from partners.

North Korean soldiers could already arrive in Ukraine

This was reported by foreign journalists on October 29 with reference to their insiders in Western intelligence.

It seems that many of them (military personnel of North Korea who arrived in Russia. — ed.) are already on the territory of Ukraine, — the message says.

Another anonymous source said that the American authorities still have no confirmation of the direct presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine.

Despite this, anonymous sources claim that most of the North Korean troops sent to the aggressor country are special forces, and it is currently difficult to assess their effectiveness on the battlefield.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The mass media learned about the secret negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and their main goal
Ukraine insists on the de-escalation of the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,500 Russian invaders, 8 tanks and 38 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,500 Russian invaders, 8 tanks and 38 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The salary is less than a dollar. Why are the soldiers of the DPRK happy to join the war against Ukraine
The soldiers of the DPRK have not yet realized where they have gone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?