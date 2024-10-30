This is very dangerous. Zelensky reproached the USA and NATO

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine's allies do not respond sufficiently to Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war.
- The urgency for a robust international response to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression and potential involvement of other foreign military personnel is highlighted by Zelenskyi.
- Reports suggest that North Korean soldiers may have already entered Ukraine, emphasizing the need for immediate attention and support from global partners.
- The effectiveness of these North Korean troops in the battlefield remains uncertain, raising questions about the potential impact on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The world must intervene to protect Ukraine from Russia and North Korea
The head of state draws attention to the fact that right now the Ukrainian people need an effective reaction of their allies to what is happening on the battlefield.
So far we have heard some reaction, but it is not strong enough. That is why Putin is testing it. And so I don't know how many more soldiers from North Korea or maybe Iran will arrive. There may be more of them.
According to the Ukrainian leader, in an interview with leading media representatives of Northern European countries, he talked about how threatening the presence of North Korean soldiers on the territory of Russia is, and the importance of a strong world reaction to it.
What's more, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded about the importance of long-distance transport for Ukraine and timely deliveries from partners.
North Korean soldiers could already arrive in Ukraine
This was reported by foreign journalists on October 29 with reference to their insiders in Western intelligence.
Another anonymous source said that the American authorities still have no confirmation of the direct presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine.
Despite this, anonymous sources claim that most of the North Korean troops sent to the aggressor country are special forces, and it is currently difficult to assess their effectiveness on the battlefield.
