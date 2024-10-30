This is very dangerous. Zelensky reproached the USA and NATO

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine's allies do not respond sufficiently to Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war.

The world must intervene to protect Ukraine from Russia and North Korea

The voice of the USA, the voice of NATO, the voice of the Western partners, the voice of the Global South and China do not sound as loud as they should now regarding the presence of the North Korean contingent on the territory of Russia. I find it very dangerous. This opens a new page of this war.

The head of state draws attention to the fact that right now the Ukrainian people need an effective reaction of their allies to what is happening on the battlefield.

So far we have heard some reaction, but it is not strong enough. That is why Putin is testing it. And so I don't know how many more soldiers from North Korea or maybe Iran will arrive. There may be more of them.

According to the Ukrainian leader, in an interview with leading media representatives of Northern European countries, he talked about how threatening the presence of North Korean soldiers on the territory of Russia is, and the importance of a strong world reaction to it.

What's more, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded about the importance of long-distance transport for Ukraine and timely deliveries from partners.

North Korean soldiers could already arrive in Ukraine

This was reported by foreign journalists on October 29 with reference to their insiders in Western intelligence.

It seems that many of them (military personnel of North Korea who arrived in Russia. — ed.) are already on the territory of Ukraine, — the message says.

Another anonymous source said that the American authorities still have no confirmation of the direct presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine.