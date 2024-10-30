Putin's henchmen called the data that Moscow and Kyiv are negotiating to end strikes on energy infrastructure an information leak.

The Kremlin denied secret negotiations with Ukraine

In particular, the press secretary of the dictator of the Russian Federation Putin, Dmytro Peskov, called the publication of the Financial Times that Russia and Ukraine are discussing the suspension of strikes on the energy sector a "distraction".

Now there are a lot of throwaways that have nothing to do with reality. Even the most reliable publications are not ashamed of the fact that they make these mistakes and allow such publications, — said the press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov. Share

What preceded it

The Financial Times, citing diplomatic sources, said that Russia and Ukraine, with the mediation of Qatar, allegedly began "preliminary discussions on suspending strikes on each other's energy infrastructure."

Anonymous sources of journalists said that these negotiations had every chance to end with an agreement back in August, but this did not happen due to the unexpected breakthrough of the Defense Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region of Russia.

There are very early talks about a potential reboot of something. Now there are negotiations on energy facilities, — said one of the insiders. Share

If a concrete agreement can be reached this time, it would be the largest de-escalation of the war since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

What is important to understand is that in October, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi did state that the agreement on the protection of energy facilities may indicate the Kremlin's readiness for broader peace negotiations.

Insiders of the publication in Ukraine draw attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian army have already reduced the number of attacks on each other's energy infrastructure in recent weeks within the framework of current agreements.