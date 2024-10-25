They don't like it. What is known about the secret negotiations between Putin and Musk

Over the past two years, American billionaire Elon Musk has been in regular contact with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite the war of aggression that the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine.

What is known about the relationship between Putin and Musk

As American journalists managed to find out from their insiders, the dictator and the billionaire in their regular conversations mostly paid attention to personal topics, as well as business and the situation in the international arena.

In addition, it is emphasized that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation asked Musk to avoid activating his Starlink satellite Internet service over Taiwan in order to do a favor to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

Knowledge of Musk's contacts with the Kremlin appears to be a big secret in the government. In particular, several White House officials said they did not know about them.

The publication draws attention to the fact that against the background of Donald Trump's pre-election tour of Pennsylvania, Elon Musk declared the importance of transparency of the US government, and also began to claim that he had access to government secrets.

I have a top secret clearance, but I have to say that... The reason they keep it secret is because it's so boring,” the billionaire said.

The US government has no leverage over Musk

According to a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, who responded to the billionaire's statements, the Pentagon never comments on the clearance, vetting or status of any individual, "as well as personnel security policy issues in the context of reports of the actions of any individual."

Another insider reported that the US government is currently facing a serious dilemma, because it is heavily dependent on Elon Musk's technologies.

What's important to understand is that SpaceX launches vital national security satellites into orbit and is the company that NASA relies on to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

They don't like it, said the insider, referring to the contacts between Musk and Putin. Share

Despite this, the American government did not issue any warnings to the billionaire regarding possible security breaches.