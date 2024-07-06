According to Vice-Admiral, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Ukraine needs submarines to control the entire water area of the Black Sea.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Commander of the Armed Forces highlights the importance of submarines for controlling the Black Sea and changing strategic positions.
- The strike on Russia's missile cruiser 'Moscow' showcases Ukraine's growing defense capabilities at sea and the need for advanced attack tactics.
- Strategically utilizing submarines can bolster Ukraine's military power in the Black Sea and extend its presence beyond Odessa.
- The Ukrainian Navy plans to expand its activities throughout the Black Sea, emphasizing the necessity of submarines for enhancing control in the region.
- Commander Neizhpapa underlines the significance of submarines in allowing Ukraine to navigate and utilize the entire Black Sea area for military operations.
How submarines will help change the situation in the Black Sea
In an interview with journalist Natalya Moseychuk, Neizhpapa said that the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea should receive submarines based on the conviction of the command of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to him, the presence of such a class of vessels in the Ukrainian fleet will allow to extend its activities to the entire Black Sea water area.
How Ukraine destroyed the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser "Moskva"
According to the commander of the Armed Forces Navy, the devastating strike by Neptune missiles on the Moscow missile cruiser was not the first attempt by the Ukrainian military to attack ships of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-