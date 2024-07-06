According to Vice-Admiral, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Ukraine needs submarines to control the entire water area of the Black Sea.

How submarines will help change the situation in the Black Sea

In an interview with journalist Natalya Moseychuk, Neizhpapa said that the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea should receive submarines based on the conviction of the command of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We think about it, it is necessary for us - a submarine. We do not take into account large submarines, they are not needed for the Black Sea, but submarines must be part of the Navy, - explains the commander of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to him, the presence of such a class of vessels in the Ukrainian fleet will allow to extend its activities to the entire Black Sea water area.

Stopping only near Odessa means having nothing. We must look further, we must be in the Black Sea and use the Black Sea along the entire plane, Neizhpapa emphasizes.

How Ukraine destroyed the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser "Moskva"

According to the commander of the Armed Forces Navy, the devastating strike by Neptune missiles on the Moscow missile cruiser was not the first attempt by the Ukrainian military to attack ships of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.