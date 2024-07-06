The commander of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation named the condition for the dominance of Ukraine in the Black Sea
The commander of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation named the condition for the dominance of Ukraine in the Black Sea

Oleksiy Neizhpapa
Читати українською
Source:  1+1

According to Vice-Admiral, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Ukraine needs submarines to control the entire water area of the Black Sea.

How submarines will help change the situation in the Black Sea

In an interview with journalist Natalya Moseychuk, Neizhpapa said that the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea should receive submarines based on the conviction of the command of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We think about it, it is necessary for us - a submarine. We do not take into account large submarines, they are not needed for the Black Sea, but submarines must be part of the Navy, - explains the commander of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to him, the presence of such a class of vessels in the Ukrainian fleet will allow to extend its activities to the entire Black Sea water area.

Stopping only near Odessa means having nothing. We must look further, we must be in the Black Sea and use the Black Sea along the entire plane, Neizhpapa emphasizes.

How Ukraine destroyed the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser "Moskva"

According to the commander of the Armed Forces Navy, the devastating strike by Neptune missiles on the Moscow missile cruiser was not the first attempt by the Ukrainian military to attack ships of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

This was not the first launch of "Neptunes" on ships. Our first one was not very successful. One of the frigates. During the reflection of the impact of our missiles, the Russian ship destroyed its own plane, which was flying under cover, but left. He didn't understand that we have something, I understand that - Neizhpapa explained.

