Strike on the airfield of the Russian Federation Morozovsk. GUR confirmed the destruction of the Su-34 and the composition of the BC

A Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed as a result of an attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation on August 3.
Points of attention
- As a result of the attack on the airfield, two more Su-34 aircraft were damaged, as well as the enemy's aviation arsenal was completely destroyed.
- The Armed Forces also attacked oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities of the Russian occupiers in other regions.
- The damage to the airfield "Morozovsk" was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, which carried out the task together with the Ukrainian Security Service and intelligence.
- The attack led to great destruction on the territory of the airfield and damage to technical buildings and hangars.
New details of "cotton" appeared at Morozovsk airfield
As Ukrainian intelligence reported, a Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed as a result of fire damage to the Russian military airfield Morozovsk.
Two more Russian planes of the same type were probably damaged by debris — near the sides were recorded explosions.
In addition, the enemy's aviation arsenal was completely destroyed. From the secondary detonation of Russian munitions, large areas of burnt earth can be seen on the territory of the airfield and around it.
The GUR notes that four technical buildings and two hangars at the Morozovsk airbase, located 265 kilometers from the front line, also suffered damage that was clearly visible from space.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of the Morozovsk airfield
The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that on August 3, the Defense Forces struck the Morozovsk airfield, namely, the warehouses with ammunition, where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored.
The Defense Forces also attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions.
As a result, at least two tanks with petroleum products caught fire.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-