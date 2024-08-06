Since 2023, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, has been preparing and planning an attack by Tuareg rebels in Mali on mercenaries of the Russian PMC "Wagner".

What is known about the preparation of the Tuareg DIU for the attack on the mercenaries of the "Wagner" PVC in Mali

Journalists of the publication note that the leadership of Mali broke off diplomatic relations with Ukraine due to the support of the Ukrainian special services to the Tuareg rebels, who caused numerous losses to the Russian mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC, who are on the side of the country's military leadership.

In particular, the journalists of the publication refer to the documents of the US National Security Agency, according to which representatives of the Ukrainian military intelligence planned attacks on Russian mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC during the last combat missions in Mali and on the territory of other foreign countries.

According to DIU representative Andriy Yusov, Ukrainian spies provided intelligence and other assistance to the Tuaregs for a successful attack on the Wagnerites.

It is also reported that over the past year, Ukrainian special forces have also participated in operations against Wagner militants in Sudan.

Yusov added that "you will see more of this in the future."

How Ukraine reacted to Mali's decision to sever diplomatic relations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the decision to sever diplomatic relations with Kyiv was "short-sighted and hasty." There, they called this step "deplorable" and stated that Mali took it "without conducting a thorough study of the facts and circumstances ... and without providing any evidence of Ukraine's involvement."