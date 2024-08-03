According to Le Monde journalists, the Ukrainian special services cooperate with the Tuareg rebels in Mali, who oppose the army of the current government and Russian mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC.
What is known about the cooperation of the Ukrainian special services with the Tuaregs in Mali
Journalists of the publication, citing sources, note that the Ukrainian special services provide the Tuaregs with the necessary intelligence and teach them how to fly drones.
What is known about the rout of the mercenaries of PMC "Wagner" in Mali by the rebels
According to Bloomberg with reference to the Tuareg rebels, 84 Russian mercenaries from the "Wagner" PMC and 47 soldiers of the government army were eliminated during three days of fierce fighting in the north of Mali.
It is noted that at least 30 people from the enemy forces were injured.
In addition, the rebels managed to capture military equipment, including tanks, weapons and vehicles.
No less than 7 "Wagnerians" and soldiers of the Malian army were captured.
It is said to be the group's heaviest loss since its deployment to Mali in 2021.
Russian mercenaries have been in Mali since the army that seized power in two coups in 2020 and 2021 drove out French and UN troops and hired the Wagner PMC.
Meanwhile, according to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the monopoly of Russian military private companies in other countries engaged in robberies and banditry is coming to an end.
He also did not directly confirm the information about the participation of GUR special forces in the operation in Mali, during which a column of mercenaries of the Russian PMK "Wagner" was defeated.
Yusov noted that Russia suffers image losses as a result of these events.
The representative of GUR said that the data on the number of killed "Wagnerians" in Mali are being clarified. There were more prisoners, but some of them were exchanged on the spot.
Yusov notes that the events in Mali also have military consequences, because after them, Russia transferred additional units of mercenaries and terrorists from other parts of the country, in particular, Africa.
