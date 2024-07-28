In the north of Mali, as a result of an armed attack by Tuareg rebels, dozens of Russian mercenaries from the "Wagner" PMC were eliminated and captured, including a propagandist and author of the popular Gray Zone channel.

What is known about the death in Mali of the famous propagandist of the "Wagner" PMC

The rebels are said to be fighting for the independence of Azawad in northern Mali, near the border with Algeria.

In particular, they announced a successful attack on the military from Mali and the Russian mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC who accompanied them.

It is noted that dozens of Russian mercenaries were wounded and killed during two days of fighting.

At the same time, several Russians were captured.

Among the dead is the 29-year-old author of the Gray Zone Telegram channel, popular among those close to PMK mercenaries, Mykyta Fedyanin.

More than half a million people subscribe to his Telegram channel. Photos, probably of his dead body, are being published on social networks.

What else is known about the losses of PVK "Wagner" in Mali

According to Russian Telegram channels, in Mali, rebels shot down two Wagner helicopters.

It is said that this happened during the battle in In Azzraf, near the Algerian city of Tin Zaouatin. One pilot died.

PMС "Wagner"

On the Mi-8, the helicopter commander was killed by a large-caliber machine gun. The pilot took the helicopter out and landed at a safe distance. Mi-24, vortex ring. The entire crew is alive, the message says. Share

That is, both helicopters were taken out of battle as a result of accurate shooting by fighters of the CSP-DPA group.

The Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) rebel movement said its fighters seized armored vehicles, trucks and tanks during fighting in the border town of Tinzahuaten.

The rebel group also said it damaged a helicopter that crashed in the town of Kidal, hundreds of kilometers away.