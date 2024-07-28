In the north of Mali, as a result of an armed attack by Tuareg rebels, dozens of Russian mercenaries from the "Wagner" PMC were eliminated and captured, including a propagandist and author of the popular Gray Zone channel.
Points of attention
- Tuareg rebels in Mali successfully targeted Russian mercenaries from the "Wagner" PMC, resulting in casualties and the capture of individuals.
- The death of Nikita Fedyanin, a well-known propagandist and author of the Gray Zone Telegram channel, underscores the human cost of the conflict in Mali.
- Rebels claimed to have seized armored vehicles, trucks, and tanks, marking a significant advancement in their fight for independence in the Azawad region.
- Russian Telegram channels reported the downing of two Wagner helicopters in Mali, with one pilot dead and significant equipment damage.
- The rebel movement in Mali, fighting for the independence of Azawad, continues to engage in armed conflicts with military forces and Russian mercenaries, leading to casualties and captures.
What is known about the death in Mali of the famous propagandist of the "Wagner" PMC
The rebels are said to be fighting for the independence of Azawad in northern Mali, near the border with Algeria.
In particular, they announced a successful attack on the military from Mali and the Russian mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC who accompanied them.
It is noted that dozens of Russian mercenaries were wounded and killed during two days of fighting.
At the same time, several Russians were captured.
Among the dead is the 29-year-old author of the Gray Zone Telegram channel, popular among those close to PMK mercenaries, Mykyta Fedyanin.
More than half a million people subscribe to his Telegram channel. Photos, probably of his dead body, are being published on social networks.
What else is known about the losses of PVK "Wagner" in Mali
According to Russian Telegram channels, in Mali, rebels shot down two Wagner helicopters.
It is said that this happened during the battle in In Azzraf, near the Algerian city of Tin Zaouatin. One pilot died.
That is, both helicopters were taken out of battle as a result of accurate shooting by fighters of the CSP-DPA group.
The Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) rebel movement said its fighters seized armored vehicles, trucks and tanks during fighting in the border town of Tinzahuaten.
The rebel group also said it damaged a helicopter that crashed in the town of Kidal, hundreds of kilometers away.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-