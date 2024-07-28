In Mali, Tuareg rebels eliminated dozens of mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC

In the Republic of Mali (Africa), Tuareg rebels eliminated and wounded dozens of soldiers and mercenaries of the Russian private military company "Wagner".

The Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) rebel movement said its fighters seized armored vehicles, trucks and tanks during fighting in the border town of Tinzahuaten.

The rebel group also said it damaged a helicopter that crashed in the town of Kidal, hundreds of kilometers away.

Doğrulattım, Mali’de neler oldu bilgiseli



DPA-CSP, FAMa ve PMC Wagner’e 10 ay önce başlayan anti terör operasyonun en büyük kaybını verdirtti.



Başkent ilan ettiği Aguelhok şehrini birkaç ay önce kaybeden ve Cezayir sınırına sıkışan ayrılıkçı Tuareg Koalisyonuna yönelik anti… pic.twitter.com/IVIuj0CE6E — Fahrettin Altay (@FahrettinAltay_) July 27, 2024

Mali's army reported that two of its soldiers were killed and 10 wounded in the fighting. However, about 20 militants were eliminated. In addition, according to the military, one of the army helicopters crashed during the mission in the city of Kidal, and there were no casualties.

A video from the place after the fight was published on the network.

Caution, the video contains sensitive footage! Allowed to view by persons aged 21+.

🔴 (+18) El Kaide'nin Batı Afrika yapılanması Cemaat Nusret el İslam vel Muslimin, Mali’de Rus Wagner birliklerini pusuya düşürdü:



53 ölü, 12 esir pic.twitter.com/HP7eCSIBTh — Daily Islamist (@dailyislamist) July 27, 2024

Meanwhile, the Russian public reports that the administrator of the GRAY ZONE propaganda Telegram channel with the call sign "Bely" was killed in the fighting in Mali. Also, Telegram accounts linked to "Wagner" started sharing mourning posts after what happened in Mali.

Wagner ile bağlantılı telegram hesapları Mali’de olanlar sonrası yas paylaşımları yapmaya başladı. pic.twitter.com/xjLXtdptyJ — Fahrettin Altay (@FahrettinAltay_) July 27, 2024

As reported by rosZMI, a convoy of "Wagners" was ambushed by the Tuareg in Mali.

According to preliminary data, at least 20 "Wagnerians" died, including the author of the Gray Zone telegram channel.

What is known about the Tuareg

The Tuareg are an ethnic group that inhabits the Sahara region, in particular part of northern Mali. Many of them feel marginalized by the country's government.

The separatist group launched an insurgency against the Malian junta government in 2012, but was later captured by Islamist groups.

In 2015, the group signed a peace agreement with the Malian government. However, at the end of 2022, the CSP-PSD withdrew from the negotiations.