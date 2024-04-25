Former fighters of the Russian terrorist organisations "Wagner Group" and "Storm Z" are begging the dictator Vladimir Putin to save them from the spring conscription because they believe that they have already won back their own.

In a new video message to Putin, the former militants said that they "made the right choice" during the Russian presidential election and now hope that the head of the Kremlin will hear their reproaches and somehow influence the current situation.

Returning to peaceful life, we encountered bureaucracy and misunderstanding. Now, during the spring draft, many boys want to be taken as conscripts. Not a single representative of the "Wagner Group" in the Tyumen region was issued a certificate of a combat veteran. No appropriate financial reward is issued for state awards. We, the fighters of "Storm Z" are assured that we are not worthy of receiving one-time payments for serious injuries, — complain the authors of the appeal to Putin. Share

It is worth noting that this is not the first time ex-mercenaries have expressed their anger, but their reproaches have been ignored.

"Storm Z" is also outraged by the position of the Kremlin

Recently, an ex-serviceman of "Storm Z" from Bashkiria complained to Putin that he and his comrades in the service were not paid compensation for injuries and were not issued a certificate of a combat veteran.

Interestingly, this is not his first appeal to the Russian dictator, which remained unanswered.