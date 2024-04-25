Former fighters of the Russian terrorist organisations "Wagner Group" and "Storm Z" are begging the dictator Vladimir Putin to save them from the spring conscription because they believe that they have already won back their own.
Former Wagner Group mercenaries realised that Russia's authorities had deceived them again
In a new video message to Putin, the former militants said that they "made the right choice" during the Russian presidential election and now hope that the head of the Kremlin will hear their reproaches and somehow influence the current situation.
It is worth noting that this is not the first time ex-mercenaries have expressed their anger, but their reproaches have been ignored.
"Storm Z" is also outraged by the position of the Kremlin
Recently, an ex-serviceman of "Storm Z" from Bashkiria complained to Putin that he and his comrades in the service were not paid compensation for injuries and were not issued a certificate of a combat veteran.
Interestingly, this is not his first appeal to the Russian dictator, which remained unanswered.
