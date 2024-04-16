"Wagner Group" prepares special forces in Belarus for war against Ukraine: details

In Belarus, the eighth training of special forces under the leadership of the mercenaries of the “Wagner Group" was completed. Their main task will be to work on the territory of Ukraine.

What is known about the preparation of the sabotage groups from Wagner Group?

According to information from the Belarusian underground, the "Granit" special forces unit underwent combat training here (in Belarus — ed.). The training was conducted by the same instructors from the "Wagner Group", who found refuge precisely on the territory of Russia's ally, the NRC report says. Share

As noted in the National Resistance Centre (NRC), the main task of the newly created units will be provocative work on the territory of Ukraine.

Wagnerites conduct classes in engineering and firearms training, tactical medicine. The main weapons for such units are manual anti-tank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers and Kalashnikov machine guns, the NRC reports. Share

What is known about the activities of"The Wagner Group"

After the leader's death of the "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin, some mercenaries were transferred to Belarus. According to British intelligence, in October 2023, the "Wagner Group" units also became part of the Russian Guard.

At the end of February, according to British intelligence, less than a thousand "Wagner Group" fighters were left in Belarus. It was also known that some of the mercenaries were sent back to Russia.

Who could organise the liquidation of Prigozhin?

Although the DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov, has not yet confirmed the information about the death of the ex-head of the "Wagner Group", foreign media already called the alleged organiser of the murder "Putin's cook".

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Secretary of the Russian Federation's security council, Nikolai Patrushev, who is considered one of the leading ideologues of the war against Ukraine, could eliminate the enemy of the Russian Federation's president.

After Prigozhin's mutiny, Patrushev "took leadership upon himself." He allegedly called officers who sympathized with Prigozhin and asked them to convince the head of the "PMK Wagner" to stop the mutiny. Patrushev also looked for mediators to resolve the conflict in neighboring countries — among the leaders of Belarus and Kazakhstan. Oleksandr Lukashenko responded, but Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev refused, writes media. Share

It is essential to understand that immediately after the munition's failure, Patrushev began to develop a plan to assassinate Prigozhin.