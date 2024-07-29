Wagner PMK confirmed the death of Russian mercenaries in Mali

The Russian Telegram channel "Razgruzka Wagner", which is associated with the leadership of "PMK Wagner", confirmed the death of mercenaries in the north of Mali.

The Russians confirmed the death of the "Wagnerians" in Mali

According to "Wagner Unloading", on July 22-27, mercenaries of "Wagner PMK" conducted combat operations against the "Coordination Movement of Azawad" (CMA) and the local group "Al-Qaeda" (JNIM) in the area of Tin Zahuatin settlement.

It is alleged that the mercenaries, under the leadership of Russian militant Serhiy "Prud" Shevchenko, allegedly repelled several insurgent attacks, but on July 27 only three of them remained. Shevchenko himself also died, writes Razgruzka Wagner.

The statement did not specify how many militants of the "PVK Wagner" died in total. However, the rebels claimed that they managed to kill about 20 "Wagnerians".

What preceded it

On July 28, it became known that the Tuareg rebels killed and wounded dozens of mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.

Mali's army reported that two of its soldiers were killed and 10 wounded in the fighting. However, about 20 militants were eliminated. In addition, according to the military, one of the army helicopters crashed during the mission in the city of Kidal, there were no casualties

The Russian propaganda agency TASS, with reference to sources, and "military commander" Semyon Pegov also wrote that Nikita, the author of the famous "Wagnerian" Telegram channel Gray Zone with the call sign "White", died in the shooting.

