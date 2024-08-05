The Republic of Mali broke diplomatic relations with Ukraine — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted

The Ukrainian side rejects the accusations of the Transitional Government of Mali of alleged "Ukraine's support of international terrorism" and reserves the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to unfriendly actions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the severance of diplomatic relations with Mali

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine made a corresponding statement.

The decision of the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine is short-sighted and hasty... Ukraine unconditionally adheres to the norms of international law, the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries and resolutely rejects the accusations of the Transitional Government of Mali of alleged "Ukraine's support of international terrorism". Share

The agency emphasized that in the 20th century Ukraine, as one of the founders of the United Nations, actively supported the right of African peoples to independence and decolonization, including the Republic of Mali.

Instead, the Russian Federation, continuing its unprovoked full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, destroys the architecture of international security, violates the Goals and Principles of the UN Charter, which in particular guarantee the right of African countries to a free future.

It is regrettable that the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine without conducting a thorough study of the facts and circumstances of the incident in the north of Mali, and without providing any evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the said event. At the same time, it is ignored that military structures under the control of the Kremlin, in particular "Wagner", use terrorist methods and are directly involved in numerous war crimes, killings of civilians and cruel treatment of prisoners of war both in Ukraine and in African countries.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine reserves the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to the unfriendly actions of the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali.

Mali broke off diplomatic relations with Ukraine

The government of Mali has decided to break off diplomatic relations with Ukraine allegedly because of the role of the GUR in the destruction of Wagner mercenaries.

This is reported by CNN with reference to a televised address by the spokesman of the government of Mali, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga.

Mali severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine after Kyiv provided Malian rebels with intelligence used to ambush members of the Wagner group in July. Share

It is noted that the decision to sever diplomatic relations takes effect immediately.

The Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali condemns the hostility of the Ukrainian authorities, which ignores the fact that Mali has always called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

CNN reminds that the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov previously confirmed the provision of "necessary information that made it possible to conduct a successful military operation against Russian war criminals" to the Malian rebels.