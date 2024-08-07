Russian commanders ask the soldiers' relatives to donate to the body bags

Russian commanders are calling on relatives of servicemen from the 394th regiment to donate money for body bags.

The Russian army lacks funds for body bags

It is worth noting that the collection was opened for relatives of the Russian invaders from the 1st battalion of the 2nd company.

This follows from the messages of relatives in the regiment's chat, which was noticed by the ASTRA telegram channel.

In addition, it is emphasized that the amount of the fee is 25 thousand rubles.

Good afternoon, dear like-minded people! I never thought that I would have to collect funds, even for bags, but it turned out to be a fact! Urgent collection! sauce! The command of the 5th Army of the 394th regiment of the 1st battalion of the 2nd company has asked for help in acquiring anatomical bags for the evacuation group, it is necessary to urgently collect 25 t.r. sos, the message says. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that in the comments to the transfer of funds, relatives were asked to write: "in bags".

Photo: screenshot

Losses of the Russian army as of August 7, 2024

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,230 Russian occupiers during the past day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,429 (+8) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,323 (+29) units;

artillery systems — 16,451 (+67) units;

RSZV — 1138 units;

air defense equipment — 910 units;

aircraft — 365 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,212 (+54) units;

cruise missiles — 2,421 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,226 (+78) units;

special equipment — 2759 (+21) units.