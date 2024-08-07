Russian commanders are calling on relatives of servicemen from the 394th regiment to donate money for body bags.
- The financial problems of the Russian army turned out to be critical, prompting commanders to seek help from relatives of the occupiers.
- A special collection of funds for body bags was opened for relatives of invaders from the 1st battalion of the 2nd company of the 394th regiment.
- According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during August 6, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a significant amount of equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers.
The Russian army lacks funds for body bags
It is worth noting that the collection was opened for relatives of the Russian invaders from the 1st battalion of the 2nd company.
This follows from the messages of relatives in the regiment's chat, which was noticed by the ASTRA telegram channel.
In addition, it is emphasized that the amount of the fee is 25 thousand rubles.
Moreover, it is indicated that in the comments to the transfer of funds, relatives were asked to write: "in bags".
Losses of the Russian army as of August 7, 2024
According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,230 Russian occupiers during the past day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,429 (+8) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,323 (+29) units;
artillery systems — 16,451 (+67) units;
RSZV — 1138 units;
air defense equipment — 910 units;
aircraft — 365 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,212 (+54) units;
cruise missiles — 2,421 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,226 (+78) units;
special equipment — 2759 (+21) units.
