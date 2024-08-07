Russian commanders ask the soldiers' relatives to donate to the body bags
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian commanders ask the soldiers' relatives to donate to the body bags

Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian commanders are calling on relatives of servicemen from the 394th regiment to donate money for body bags.

Points of attention

  • The financial problems of the Russian army turned out to be critical, prompting commanders to seek help from relatives of the occupiers.
  • A special collection of funds for body bags was opened for relatives of invaders from the 1st battalion of the 2nd company of the 394th regiment.
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during August 6, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a significant amount of equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers.

The Russian army lacks funds for body bags

It is worth noting that the collection was opened for relatives of the Russian invaders from the 1st battalion of the 2nd company.

This follows from the messages of relatives in the regiment's chat, which was noticed by the ASTRA telegram channel.

In addition, it is emphasized that the amount of the fee is 25 thousand rubles.

Good afternoon, dear like-minded people! I never thought that I would have to collect funds, even for bags, but it turned out to be a fact! Urgent collection! sauce! The command of the 5th Army of the 394th regiment of the 1st battalion of the 2nd company has asked for help in acquiring anatomical bags for the evacuation group, it is necessary to urgently collect 25 t.r. sos, the message says.

Moreover, it is indicated that in the comments to the transfer of funds, relatives were asked to write: "in bags".

Photo: screenshot

Losses of the Russian army as of August 7, 2024

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,230 Russian occupiers during the past day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,429 (+8) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,323 (+29) units;

  • artillery systems — 16,451 (+67) units;

  • RSZV — 1138 units;

  • air defense equipment — 910 units;

  • aircraft — 365 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,212 (+54) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,421 (+1) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,226 (+78) units;

  • special equipment — 2759 (+21) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A significant strengthening of the AFU will take place in the coming weeks. What will change?
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Army uses an abnormally large amount of ammunition against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian military personnel, 29 self-propelled guns and 67 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian military personnel, 29 self-propelled guns and 67 artillery systems

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?