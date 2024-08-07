For the first time in history. The SSU shot down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter using a drone — video

The Special Operations Center of the SSU shot down a Russian helicopter for the first time using an FPV drone.

The video of the downing of the Russian helicopter was published by blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko. In the footage, you can see how the SSU drone hit the rear propeller of the helicopter.

The SSU once again demonstrated a high professional level, a creative approach and the novelty of solutions used to destroy the enemy. We still have many unexpected surprises for the Russians, the sources said.

The sources also specify that it is a Russian helicopter over the Kursk region of Russia.

The situation in the Kursk region is rapidly worsening

Local residents complain that the situation in the Suzhan district is still extremely difficult, and the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly occupied the settlements of Mykolayevo-Daryno, Daryino, and Sverdlykovo.

In addition, it is indicated that the Ukrainian forces were able to expand the zone of control along the 38K-004 road, advancing towards the western suburb of Suzhi — Honcharivka. Fighting is still going on there.

A tense situation persists in the village of Oleshnya, where Russian servicemen are almost completely surrounded and are fighting fierce battles with innumerable opponents. According to preliminary information, there are up to 400 members of Ukrainian formations in the territory of the Kursk Region under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes ASTRA Telegram channel.

The Rybar channel claims that, in general, the Ukrainian command has concentrated up to two thousand soldiers along the Russian border and is constantly raising reserves