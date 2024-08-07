For the first time in history. The SSU shot down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter using a drone — video

The Special Operations Center of the SSU shot down a Russian helicopter for the first time using an FPV drone.
Points of attention
- The SSU shot down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter for the first time using a drone, hitting the helicopter's rear propeller.
- Intense hostilities are intensifying in the Kursk region of Russia.
- According to the latest data, the Armed Forces were able to capture Russian soldiers, injure dozens of invaders, and destroy Russian tanks and a helicopter.
The SSU used a drone to set fire to a Russian Mi-28 helicopter for the first time
The video of the downing of the Russian helicopter was published by blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko. In the footage, you can see how the SSU drone hit the rear propeller of the helicopter.
The sources also specify that it is a Russian helicopter over the Kursk region of Russia.
The situation in the Kursk region is rapidly worsening
Local residents complain that the situation in the Suzhan district is still extremely difficult, and the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly occupied the settlements of Mykolayevo-Daryno, Daryino, and Sverdlykovo.
In addition, it is indicated that the Ukrainian forces were able to expand the zone of control along the 38K-004 road, advancing towards the western suburb of Suzhi — Honcharivka. Fighting is still going on there.
The Rybar channel claims that, in general, the Ukrainian command has concentrated up to two thousand soldiers along the Russian border and is constantly raising reserves
According to the latest data, the Armed Forces managed to capture at least 6 Russian soldiers, wound several dozen Russian invaders, and also destroy two enemy tanks and one helicopter.
