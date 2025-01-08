Musk publicly called Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau a "girl"

American billionaire Elon Musk publicly attempted to humiliate Canadian leader Justin Trudeau after the latter responded to Donald Trump's scandalous statements.

Musk continues to mock Western leaders

A strange comment by Elon Musk, who is a member of the team of future US President Donald Trump, appeared under a tweet by Justin Trudeau.

In it, the Canadian leader categorically rejected the possibility of his country joining the United States, which President-elect Donald Trump has been actively talking about.

Musk played along with Trump's mockery of Canada as the "51st state" and Trudeau as the "governor of the state."

"Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn't matter what you say," Elon Musk wrote. Share

What is important to understand is that, amid the political crisis in Canada, Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of his Liberal Party on January 6.

Moreover, after the election of a successor, he will resign as head of government.

Trump makes no secret of his intentions towards Canada

On January 8, newly elected US President Donald Trump once again called for "incorporating" Canada into the US as the 51st state.

In addition, unexpectedly for everyone, he published maps showing Canada as part of the USA.

As previously mentioned, Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods and accused Ottawa of failing to address trade and immigration issues.

After these high-profile statements, negotiations between Trudeau and Trump began, during which the Republican many times, seemingly jokingly, referred to Canada as "the 51st state of the United States."

According to Justin Trudeau, what Trump dreams of will never happen.