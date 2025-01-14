We know. The future head of the Pentagon made his first statement on Ukraine
We know. The future head of the Pentagon made his first statement on Ukraine

Читати українською

Future US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed that the team of new President Donald Trump is aware of the nature of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and will do everything possible to end it quickly.

Points of attention

  • Pete Hegseth supports a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • In addition, he hinted at the continued support of Kyiv from the United States.
  • Donald Trump also promised that he would not abandon Ukraine to its fate.

He made his first public statement on this matter during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, January 14.

Senators asked the future Secretary of Defense what his position was on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They also pointed out that Hegset did not mention the war in the heart of Europe in his opening remarks.

According to the new Pentagon chief, this is a political decision at the level of the elected US president, who has already made it very clear that he would like to see an end to this war.

We know everything. We know who the aggressor is. We know who the good guy is. We would like to see it (the decision. — ed.) as beneficial as possible for the Ukrainians. But this war must stop.

Pete Hegset

Future US Secretary of Defense

What is important to understand is that Hegseth's nomination for the position of Pentagon chief was marred by a series of high-profile scandals related to alcohol use and alleged harassment of women.

Despite this, Donald Trump still continues to support his candidacy.

Photo: facebook.com/PeteHegseth

What is Trump's current position?

Recently, the future US president made it clear that he is not going to leave Ukraine to its fate.

In addition, he emphasized that he plans to use the United States' support for Kyiv as a lever to put pressure on Russia in negotiations to end the war.

“I want to reach an agreement,” he said, “and the only way to reach an agreement is to not leave Ukraine.”

Moreover, Donald Trump publicly admitted that stopping the war waged by Russia was not as easy as he had previously thought.

The Middle East is a problem that is easier to deal with than what is happening with Russia and Ukraine. The number of young soldiers dead, lying in fields everywhere, is staggering. What is happening is madness.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Future US President

