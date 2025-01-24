According to the Air Force Command, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 58 drones during the night.

What is known about the results of air defense operations during the Russian Federation's night drone attack on Ukraine?

It is noted that during the night, the Russian occupiers launched 58 “Shahed” UAVs, as well as imitation drones, over Ukraine.

The enemy launched drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in repelling the enemy air attack.

As of 9 am, it has been confirmed that 25 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been shot down in Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv regions.

At the same time, 27 enemy drone simulators were lost in location.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy strike in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, people were injured, there were fatalities... Apartment buildings and private houses, cars were hit. Special services are eliminating the consequences, assistance is being provided to the victims, the Air Force notes.

What is known about the consequences of the night drone attack on Ukraine

According to the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, and the head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, last night the Lviv region was attacked by 4 “Shahed” UAVs of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

A private residential building was damaged in one of the areas due to falling debris.

In one of the villages of Lviv district, a residential building was damaged due to the fall of "Shahed" debris: windows and doors were broken, and a crater with a diameter of 4 meters was found nearby.

Sadovy noted that during the morning attack, an enemy drone partially damaged a private house and a car in the village of Pidbirtsi, Lviv community.

The windows in the house were broken. Fortunately, no one was injured.

In the Kyiv region, a nighttime enemy drone attack caused fire and destruction in the Fastiv district and the city of Brovary.

In the Fastiv region, UAV debris hit a 10-story residential building, causing a fire and destruction on floors 6-7, the State Emergency Service noted.

The State Emergency Service added that 150 residents were evacuated there, and an injured man from the 6th floor and a trapped woman from the 9th floor were rescued.

Emergency services also informed that 49 rescuers, 13 pieces of equipment are working at the scene, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are providing support to the victims. In addition, a crisis center has been deployed.

In addition, a person died as a result of a drone attack by the Russian occupiers.

The Service also reported that in Brovary, the debris of an enemy UAV destroyed a residential building, and there was a fire that has already been extinguished on an area of 120 "squares."

The body of a deceased man born in 1966 has been found, and the search for his wife, born in 1965, is ongoing, the State Emergency Service noted.

Later, the National Police reported that 3 deaths were already known in the Kyiv region due to the "Shakhedna" attack.

It is reported that as of 7:30 a.m., damage was recorded to one apartment building in one of the districts of the Kyiv region, in which 11 apartments were damaged.