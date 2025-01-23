Air defense forces shot down 57 drones during massive Russian attack

On the night of January 23, Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using 92 strike drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 57 drones, another 27 simulator drones were lost in the air without negative consequences, and three remain in the air.
Points of attention
- On the night of January 23, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 57 drones during a massive Russian attack.
- The enemy launched 92 strike drones from five directions, of which 57 were shot down, 27 simulators disappeared without consequences, and three remained in the air.
- As a result of the attack on Zaporizhia, one person was killed, more than 25 people were injured, and there was destruction and power outages in populated areas.
- Air defense forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups successfully resisted attacks even from five directions simultaneously.
- Special services are working to eliminate the consequences, and the victims are being provided with the necessary medical and social assistance.
The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on January 23
The enemy launched the attack on January 22 at 7:00 PM, launching 92 Shahed strike drones and simulator drones of various types from five directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).
In addition, the occupiers launched four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the territory of the Voronezh region towards Zaporizhia.
The attack was countered by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:30, 57 drones have been confirmed shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
27 of the drones disappeared from radar without causing any damage, while three remain in the air.
What is known about the Russian strike on Zaporizhia?
According to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, at least four explosions were heard in the city this morning. In particular, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at Zaporizhia.
Initially, 16 victims were reported.
Fedorov later reported that among the victims of the Russian strike was a two-month-old baby, who is currently hospitalized.
This morning it became known that a 47-year-old man died as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia. The total number of injured people has increased to 25 people.
Also, as a result of shelling, the Russian occupiers destroyed a power facility in the city. Currently, 20,000 residents remain without power.
20 thousand subscribers;
boiler rooms, healthcare and social security institutions, which led to the lack of heat supply for 17 thousand subscribers.
According to the head of the OVA, all services are currently working on the ground.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-