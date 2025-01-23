Air defense forces shot down 57 drones during massive Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 57 drones during massive Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 57 drones during massive Russian attack
Читати українською

On the night of January 23, Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using 92 strike drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 57 drones, another 27 simulator drones were lost in the air without negative consequences, and three remain in the air.

Points of attention

  • On the night of January 23, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 57 drones during a massive Russian attack.
  • The enemy launched 92 strike drones from five directions, of which 57 were shot down, 27 simulators disappeared without consequences, and three remained in the air.
  • As a result of the attack on Zaporizhia, one person was killed, more than 25 people were injured, and there was destruction and power outages in populated areas.
  • Air defense forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups successfully resisted attacks even from five directions simultaneously.
  • Special services are working to eliminate the consequences, and the victims are being provided with the necessary medical and social assistance.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on January 23

The enemy launched the attack on January 22 at 7:00 PM, launching 92 Shahed strike drones and simulator drones of various types from five directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

In addition, the occupiers launched four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the territory of the Voronezh region towards Zaporizhia.

The attack was countered by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, 57 drones have been confirmed shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

27 of the drones disappeared from radar without causing any damage, while three remain in the air.

As a result of the ballistic missile strike on Zaporizhia, unfortunately, there is a death and injuries. Enterprises, institutions, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. Currently, special services are working to eliminate the consequences, and assistance is being provided to the victims. Destruction due to falling debris from downed drones was also recorded in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the Russian strike on Zaporizhia?

According to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, at least four explosions were heard in the city this morning. In particular, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at Zaporizhia.

Initially, 16 victims were reported.

Five people are in serious condition after enemy shelling of Zaporizhia. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance, the OVA reports.

Fedorov later reported that among the victims of the Russian strike was a two-month-old baby, who is currently hospitalized.

This morning it became known that a 47-year-old man died as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia. The total number of injured people has increased to 25 people.

Also, as a result of shelling, the Russian occupiers destroyed a power facility in the city. Currently, 20,000 residents remain without power.

  • 20 thousand subscribers;

  • boiler rooms, healthcare and social security institutions, which led to the lack of heat supply for 17 thousand subscribers.

According to the head of the OVA, all services are currently working on the ground.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 95 drones during Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 22 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian strike on Zaporizhia. 20,000 residents left without electricity
Ivan Fedorov
Consequences of the Russian army's attack on Zaporozhye
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy responded to the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?