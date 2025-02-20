Russian KAB destroyed a high-rise building in Kherson — two children were among the victims
Russian KAB destroyed a high-rise building in Kherson — two children were among the victims

Roman Mrochko
Kherson
A Russian guided bomb hit a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at almost midnight on February 20. Among the victims are children, a brother and sister. Their mother is likely still under the rubble.

Points of attention

  • A Russian guided bomb hit a high-rise building in the Dnipro district of Kherson, resulting in tragic consequences where two children were among the victims.
  • The twins suffered mine-blast injuries and stress, and their mother is believed to be still under the rubble, causing grave concern for the family.
  • The airstrike destroyed 15 apartments and damaged 80 residential units, leading to a significant impact on the local community.

Russian aviation bombed Kherson: what is known

A guided aerial bomb hit a high-rise building in the Dnipro district.

"We already know about the first victims of the airstrike on a residential building. These are 13-year-old twins — a boy and a girl. They have mine-explosive injuries and an acute stress reaction," the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, later reported.

The children are currently in the hospital under medical supervision.

Kherson after the Russian airstrike

Rescuers rescued a man who was trapped on the eighth floor. He is currently being examined by doctors.

Two more injured as a result of a CAB hitting an apartment building in the center of Kherson.

A 60-year-old man has a scratch on his forehead. A 36-year-old man received acubarotrauma, — said the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko.

The regional administration's operational headquarters has been deployed on site.

Kherson after the Russian airstrike

About 120 people and 35 pieces of equipment are involved in the work. These are rescuers, police, doctors, utility workers, volunteers, and city authorities.

There may still be people under the rubble. The search for victims is currently underway.

The Russian airstrike destroyed fifteen apartments, from the 1st to the 10th floor of one of the entrances. In addition, windows were broken in 80 homes.

Currently, 6 victims are known, two of whom were rescued by SES workers from the 8th and 9th floors of the destroyed building.

