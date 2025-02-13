Russia shelled a high-rise building in Kherson — there are injuries
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russian troops struck the central part of Kherson on the morning of February 13. They hit a high-rise building, there are injuries.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops shelled a high-rise building in Kherson, resulting in injuries to a 48-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.
  • The attack took place in the central part of Kherson on February 13, raising concerns about the safety of residents in the area.
  • Both victims suffered shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries, with the man hospitalized in moderate condition and the woman under outpatient treatment.

Russia shelled a high-rise building in Kherson

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The enemy shelled residential buildings in the Central District of the city. Two residents were injured as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers.

It crashed into a high-rise building. A 48-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured.

Doctors diagnosed the victims with shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries. The man was hospitalized in moderate condition. The woman is receiving outpatient treatment.

