Russia shelled a high-rise building in Kherson — there are injuries

Russian troops struck the central part of Kherson on the morning of February 13. They hit a high-rise building, there are injuries.

Russia shelled a high-rise building in Kherson

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The enemy shelled residential buildings in the Central District of the city. Two residents were injured as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers.

It crashed into a high-rise building. A 48-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured.

Doctors diagnosed the victims with shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries. The man was hospitalized in moderate condition. The woman is receiving outpatient treatment.