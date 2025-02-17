Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 83 Russian Drones During Night Attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian Drones
On the night of February 17, the Russian occupiers launched 147 drones against Ukraine. Aviation was involved in repelling the attack.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defense forces successfully shot down 83 Russian drones launched on February 17 during a night attack.
  • The drones were launched from various directions, including Russian cities like Orel, Bryansk, and Kursk, which were effectively repelled by the combined efforts of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
  • A total of 83 drones were shot down in regions like Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, while 59 drones were lost without negative consequences. Injuries were reported in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian Air Force reported on combat operations on the night of February 17

The drones were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

  • aviation;

  • anti-aircraft missile troops;

  • electronic warfare units;

  • mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 9 am, it has been confirmed that 83 Shahed drones and drones of other types have been shot down within the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and a number of other regions.

Also, 59 drones were lost in location without any negative consequences.

The following were injured as a result of the attack:

  • Kharkiv;

  • Kyiv;

  • Poltava;

  • Zaporizhzhia region.

