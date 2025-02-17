Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 83 Russian Drones During Night Attack

On the night of February 17, the Russian occupiers launched 147 drones against Ukraine. Aviation was involved in repelling the attack.
Ukrainian Air Force reported on combat operations on the night of February 17
The drones were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The following were involved in repelling the attack:
aviation;
anti-aircraft missile troops;
electronic warfare units;
mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 9 am, it has been confirmed that 83 Shahed drones and drones of other types have been shot down within the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and a number of other regions.
Also, 59 drones were lost in location without any negative consequences.
The following were injured as a result of the attack:
Kharkiv;
Kyiv;
Poltava;
Zaporizhzhia region.
