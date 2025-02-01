Moldova began supplying gas to unrecognized Transnistria on credit

On February 1, Moldovagaz began supplying the first volume — 3 million cubic meters of gas — to Transnistria.

Moldova supplies gas to Transnistria instead of Russia

The company's acting director, Vadym Cheban, told Europa Libera that the supply began at 08:30, and the volumes pumped into the Left Bank pipeline system are sufficient "to maintain pressure."

According to Cheban, gas is now being supplied to the left bank of the Dniester, which is already in the pipelines on the right bank.

Gas is supplied at exit points to the system, which is operated by Tiraspoltransgaz.

In addition, the Moldovan government reported that the emergency commission allowed Energocom to purchase gas for the left bank and electricity for the right bank today.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Dorin Recan recalled that of the 64 million euros allocated by the EU for the purchase of humanitarian gas for Transnistria, 20 million euros are planned to be spent, and another 10 million euros will go to the purchase of electricity for the right bank. Share

The Cabinet of Ministers of Moldova noted that Energocom will purchase natural gas at market prices on authorized trading platforms in the European Union and Ukraine.

Gas will be supplied according to the schedule agreed by Tiraspoltransgaz, in the amount of 3 million cubic meters per day. Energocom will pay for gas transportation according to the tariffs approved by the National Energy Regulatory Commission. After the supply, Energocom and Tiraspoltransgaz will draw up a handover certificate, — said government spokesman Daniel Vode after the meeting of the Emergency Situations Commission.

He added that the gas will be distributed between household consumers, medical and social institutions, and power plants.

Moldova will lend gas to Transnistria

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recan announced this at a press conference on January 27.

I want to address our fellow citizens on the Left Bank. The Right Bank will provide you with assistance today — 3 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the system. Share

According to him, the European Union will also provide €30 million for the purchase of natural gas, which will be used to produce electricity at the Moldovan DRES for the Right Bank at "pre-crisis prices", as well as to meet the needs of the Transnistrian region from February 1 to 10.