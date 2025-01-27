They didn't wait for Russia — Moldova lends gas to unrecognized Transnistria
Category
World
Publication date

They didn't wait for Russia — Moldova lends gas to unrecognized Transnistria

gas
Читати українською
Source:  Newsmaker

Chisinau has offered the self-proclaimed Transnistria a loan of 3 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the system. The region will also receive assistance from the European Union.

Points of attention

  • Mоldova offers a loan of 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria to help maintain pressure in the system.
  • The European Union is providing financial assistance to Moldova for purchasing natural gas, ensuring energy stability.
  • Collaboration between Moldova and the EU aims to strengthen the country's energy sustainability and provide necessary support to the region.
  • The gas crisis in Transnistria highlights the challenges faced due to the disruption of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine.
  • The joint efforts of Moldova, the EU, and Transnistria demonstrate effective solutions to energy crises through international cooperation.

Moldova lends gas to unrecognized Transnistria

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recan announced this at a press conference on January 27.

I want to address our fellow citizens on the Left Bank. The Right Bank will provide you with assistance today — 3 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the system.

Doreen Rechan

Doreen Rechan

Prime Minister of Moldova

According to him, the European Union will also provide €30 million for the purchase of natural gas, which will be used to produce electricity at the Moldovan DRES for the Right Bank at "pre-crisis prices", as well as to meet the needs of the Transnistrian region from February 1 to 10.

In parallel, the Moldovan government and the EU are working on a two-year assistance package to strengthen the energy sustainability of the entire country. In essence, the European Union is coming to the aid of Moldova again. And these are not just words. The EU is providing real assistance: warmth, light, security for all of us. Chisinau has done everything possible to restore gas supplies, and today's decision clearly demonstrates that problems not created by us can be solved through joint efforts.

The gas situation in unrecognized Transnistria

The so-called head of Transnistria, Vadym Krasnoselsky, signed a decree on December 9, 2024, introducing a state of economic emergency due to the threat of cessation of Russian gas supplies to the region via Ukraine.

On the morning of January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transportation of Russian natural gas through its own gas transportation system.

Since January 1, the supply of heat and hot water to households and businesses in the so-called Transnistria has been cut off. This happened due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies.

On January 15, Krasnoselsky announced that Russia would provide gas to their territory in the form of humanitarian aid.

On January 17, the National Emergency Commission of Moldova adopted a decision according to which Moldova will apply the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to receive assistance during the energy crisis.

On January 23, Transnistria refused Ukrainian coal, stating that it was not suitable for the Moldovan DRES.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Gazprom artificially created an energy crisis in Transnistria — Sandu
Sandu
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Transnistria agreed to receive gas through the state company Moldovagaz
Transnistria agreed to receive gas through the state company Moldovagaz
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In unrecognized Transnistria, people complain about exhausted gas reserves
energy crisis

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?