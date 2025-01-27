They didn't wait for Russia — Moldova lends gas to unrecognized Transnistria

Chisinau has offered the self-proclaimed Transnistria a loan of 3 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the system. The region will also receive assistance from the European Union.
Moldova lends gas to unrecognized Transnistria
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recan announced this at a press conference on January 27.
According to him, the European Union will also provide €30 million for the purchase of natural gas, which will be used to produce electricity at the Moldovan DRES for the Right Bank at "pre-crisis prices", as well as to meet the needs of the Transnistrian region from February 1 to 10.
In parallel, the Moldovan government and the EU are working on a two-year assistance package to strengthen the energy sustainability of the entire country. In essence, the European Union is coming to the aid of Moldova again. And these are not just words. The EU is providing real assistance: warmth, light, security for all of us. Chisinau has done everything possible to restore gas supplies, and today's decision clearly demonstrates that problems not created by us can be solved through joint efforts.
The gas situation in unrecognized Transnistria
The so-called head of Transnistria, Vadym Krasnoselsky, signed a decree on December 9, 2024, introducing a state of economic emergency due to the threat of cessation of Russian gas supplies to the region via Ukraine.
Since January 1, the supply of heat and hot water to households and businesses in the so-called Transnistria has been cut off. This happened due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies.
On January 15, Krasnoselsky announced that Russia would provide gas to their territory in the form of humanitarian aid.
On January 17, the National Emergency Commission of Moldova adopted a decision according to which Moldova will apply the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to receive assistance during the energy crisis.
