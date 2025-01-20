Transnistria agreed to receive gas through the state company Moldovagaz

Unrecognized Transnistria has agreed to receive gas through the Moldovan state-owned company Moldovagaz. In addition, the region is ready to pay for its supply.

As Vadym Krasnoselsky, the unrecognized leader of the region, stated, the decision was made to provide the population and social infrastructure with the necessary resources.

In order for heat to reach people's homes as quickly as possible, for them to receive gas and a stable electricity supply, and for the social infrastructure to operate smoothly, we agreed with the proposal of the Moldovan leadership, in particular the president, that gas be supplied by the Moldovagaz company.

According to him, the Tiraspoltransgaz company sent an official appeal to Chisinau on this issue on January 18. Krasnoselsky stressed that the company guarantees payment for gas delivery.

He also noted that Transnistria had previously tried to conclude a contract with an unnamed company for gas supplies, but, according to him, this caused "tough resistance" from Moldovan officials and Moldovagaz, who insisted that gas supplies to the Left Bank were possible only through a state-owned company.

Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Transnistria

Gazprom announced on December 28 that it would stop supplying gas to Moldova due to alleged debts from Moldovagaz.

Moldova introduced an energy emergency on December 16. On December 31, the Ministry of Energy announced that in January 2025, Moldova will import most of its electricity from neighboring Romania, and 30% will be provided by local CHP plants.

The "authorities" of Transnistria have also introduced a state of emergency. After the gas supply was cut off on January 1, central heating in the cities was turned off, and gas was left only for cooking. According to the Transnistrian authorities, gas reserves should last for 20 days. The Moldovan DRES switched to coal-fired electricity generation on January 1.