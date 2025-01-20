Transnistria agreed to receive gas through the state company Moldovagaz

Unrecognized Transnistria has agreed to receive gas through the Moldovan state-owned company Moldovagaz. In addition, the region is ready to pay for its supply.
- Transnistria agreed to receive gas through Moldovagaz to provide the population and social infrastructure with the necessary resources.
- Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Transnistria, which caused the shutdown of central heating and the inability of some enterprises in the region to operate.
- Gas reserves in Transnistria should last for 20 days, after which a crisis situation with energy and heat supply may occur.
- Moldova imports most of its electricity from Romania and only meets 30% of its own consumption through local CHP plants.
- Power outages are being introduced in the Transnistrian region, which leads to a decrease in the efficiency of enterprises and negatively affects the lives of the population.
As Vadym Krasnoselsky, the unrecognized leader of the region, stated, the decision was made to provide the population and social infrastructure with the necessary resources.
According to him, the Tiraspoltransgaz company sent an official appeal to Chisinau on this issue on January 18. Krasnoselsky stressed that the company guarantees payment for gas delivery.
He also noted that Transnistria had previously tried to conclude a contract with an unnamed company for gas supplies, but, according to him, this caused "tough resistance" from Moldovan officials and Moldovagaz, who insisted that gas supplies to the Left Bank were possible only through a state-owned company.
Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Transnistria
Gazprom announced on December 28 that it would stop supplying gas to Moldova due to alleged debts from Moldovagaz.
The "authorities" of Transnistria have also introduced a state of emergency. After the gas supply was cut off on January 1, central heating in the cities was turned off, and gas was left only for cooking. According to the Transnistrian authorities, gas reserves should last for 20 days. The Moldovan DRES switched to coal-fired electricity generation on January 1.
Since January 3, the Transnistrian region has been experiencing widespread power outages. On January 4, the Moldovan Metallurgical Plant in the region was shut down, and in Rybnitsa, a bread factory that produced about 2 tons of bread per day was suspended.
