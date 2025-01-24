In unrecognized Transnistria, people complain about exhausted gas reserves

The leader of unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said that the region has gas reserves for several days, and coal reserves for electricity generation will be enough until mid-February. But instead of Russia, which does not supply them with gas, the enclave is being blamed on Moldova.

In unrecognized Transnistria, people complain about the energy crisis

Krasnoselsky complained to Russian media that the available gas in Transnistria is running out and after that the situation will become very difficult, and the coal reserves, with which the thermal power plant located in the south of the region produces electricity, will last "at most until February 16-17."

In just a few days, the gas remaining in the pipe will run out, and it will be very difficult without it. Of course, without gas supply, since Transnistria has gasified energy, it will be impossible for us to live in such conditions.

He also continued the accusation that the problem is not being resolved allegedly due to Moldova's obstruction.

If Moldova acts according to its promises, if the supply takes place through Moldovagaz and gas is purchased on European markets, then it can be supplied even tomorrow. Payment is guaranteed by Transnistria. All delays are completely artificial, all statements about the process being delayed by Transnistria or Russia are false.

The Moldovan government called the statement of the leader of Transnistria that Moldova is allegedly obstructing possible options for supplying gas to the unrecognized region disinformation.

Transnistria is again cynically accusing Moldova

On the morning of January 24, Transnistrian media reported on protests near checkpoints in Bender, Rybnytsia, and Dubosary.

People come with posters: "Moldova let the gas through," "There is no genocide of the Transnistrian people," "Moldova is guilty of the deaths of Transnistrian citizens."

Protests in unrecognized Transnistria

Chisinau calls the protests part of Moscow's plan to destabilize the region. They emphasize that Tiraspol refused the gas supply offered by Moldova.

Last week, Krasnoselsky flew to Moscow to negotiate gas, after which he said that supplies would soon resume as part of "humanitarian aid."

According to Russian media, Russia is preparing to supply gas to Transnistria from February 1 and has reserved a section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline for this purpose.