The leader of unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said that the region has gas reserves for several days, and coal reserves for electricity generation will be enough until mid-February. But instead of Russia, which does not supply them with gas, the enclave is being blamed on Moldova.
Points of attention
- Unrecognized Transnistria is grappling with an energy crisis as gas reserves are depleting, leading to concerns about electricity generation.
- The leader of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, blames Moldova for hindering gas supplies and exacerbating the region's energy woes.
- People in Transnistria are protesting the gas shortage, accusing Moldova of neglecting their energy needs and causing hardships.
- The Moldovan government refutes accusations of obstructing gas supplies and views protests in Transnistria as part of Moscow's attempt to destabilize the region.
- Efforts are underway to secure gas supply to Transnistria, with Russia planning to use the Turkish Stream gas pipeline to alleviate the energy crisis from February 1.
In unrecognized Transnistria, people complain about the energy crisis
Krasnoselsky complained to Russian media that the available gas in Transnistria is running out and after that the situation will become very difficult, and the coal reserves, with which the thermal power plant located in the south of the region produces electricity, will last "at most until February 16-17."
In just a few days, the gas remaining in the pipe will run out, and it will be very difficult without it. Of course, without gas supply, since Transnistria has gasified energy, it will be impossible for us to live in such conditions.
He also continued the accusation that the problem is not being resolved allegedly due to Moldova's obstruction.
The Moldovan government called the statement of the leader of Transnistria that Moldova is allegedly obstructing possible options for supplying gas to the unrecognized region disinformation.
Transnistria is again cynically accusing Moldova
On the morning of January 24, Transnistrian media reported on protests near checkpoints in Bender, Rybnytsia, and Dubosary.
People come with posters: "Moldova let the gas through," "There is no genocide of the Transnistrian people," "Moldova is guilty of the deaths of Transnistrian citizens."
Chisinau calls the protests part of Moscow's plan to destabilize the region. They emphasize that Tiraspol refused the gas supply offered by Moldova.
According to Russian media, Russia is preparing to supply gas to Transnistria from February 1 and has reserved a section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline for this purpose.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-