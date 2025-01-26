After Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lost the European gas market for the sale of “blue fuel,” Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to take his place.

Turkey wants to replace Russia in the EU gas market

As Politico learned, official Ankara intends to become the leading supplier of natural gas to Europe, against the backdrop of the ousting of the aggressor country Russia from this market.

These plans were officially confirmed to journalists by Turkey's Ambassador to the EU, Faruk Kaymakci.

According to the latter, it is energy cooperation that should become a priority on the agenda within the planned "thawing" of relations with the European Union.

"We have the Southern Gas Corridor. We have 18 billion cubic meters of gas, which comes mainly from Azerbaijan — and we can easily expand this by connecting it to Mediterranean gas. Our role is there, our potential is there," the Turkish diplomat emphasized. Share

Why Turkey Couldn't Implement Its Plans Earlier

Journalists point out that Ankara's energy negotiations with Brussels were frozen 6 years ago.

What is important to understand is that the key reason was the high-profile conflict between Turkey and Cyprus over the rights to drill for gas on the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.

In addition to transiting Azerbaijani gas and exporting its own domestic reserves, Turkey imports fuel from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline under the Black Sea. Share

As the publication notes, after the agreement on the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine expired, this underwater connection remained the only route through which Moscow can access the European market.