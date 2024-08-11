Belarus has started moving tanks to the border with Ukraine — video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

August 11, Belarus began to transfer its tanks to the border areas with Ukraine. They are being moved to the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.

  • Belarus is sending tanks to the border with Ukraine, strengthening the border regions.
  • Servicemen of the mechanized unit of the Armed Forces of Belarus are preparing for marches to the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.
  • Lukashenko demands a strengthening of the grouping of troops in the border areas with the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.
  • Units of the Special Operations Forces, Ground Forces, and Missile Forces were tasked with marching to designated areas.

Belarus began to strengthen the border regions

It is noted that units of one of the mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Belarus have already been put on alert.

Military personnel load military equipment onto railway transport and begin a combined march to the designated areas (Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions, — ed.), — the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus indicates.

Lukashenko ordered to send Iskanders and anti-aircraft missiles to the Ukrainian border

On August 10, the illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, began to demand the strengthening of the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions bordering the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, has already made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, Lukashenko gave instructions to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.

Military units of special operations forces, ground forces, missile forces, in particular the Polonaise jet systems and the Iskander complexes, were tasked with marching to the designated areas, Khrenin said.

