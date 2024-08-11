Belarus has started moving tanks to the border with Ukraine — video

August 11, Belarus began to transfer its tanks to the border areas with Ukraine. They are being moved to the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.

Belarus began to strengthen the border regions

It is noted that units of one of the mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Belarus have already been put on alert.

Military personnel load military equipment onto railway transport and begin a combined march to the designated areas (Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions, — ed.), — the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus indicates. Share

Lukashenko ordered to send Iskanders and anti-aircraft missiles to the Ukrainian border

On August 10, the illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, began to demand the strengthening of the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions bordering the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, has already made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, Lukashenko gave instructions to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.