The DPSU denied the transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine by Belarus

The State Border Service of Ukraine does not record the transfer or build-up of military equipment or personnel of the Belarusian army near the border with Ukraine.

Belarus does not transfer military equipment and personnel to the border with Ukraine

As the spokesman of the DPSU, Colonel Andriy Demchenko, said, he does not rule out that in order to escalate the situation, Belarus may move individual units of its army deep into its own territory.

At the same time, the DPSU currently does not note the movement or increase of equipment or personnel of the Belarusian armed forces near the Ukrainian border.

Lukashenka's words about the instructions to transfer Polonaise missile systems and Iskander complexes to the border with Ukraine were called by the spokesman of the State Security Service a play on the aggressive rhetoric of the terrorist country, Russia.

Demchenko added that despite Russia's pressure on Lukashenka's regime to take part in this war on a larger scale, he hopes that Belarusians will have the common sense not to succumb to the Kremlin's pressure.

However, the colonel assured that the Defense Forces continue actions to strengthen the border line and the border with Belarus in order to repel a new attack from the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the event of a recurrence of the events of February 2022.

What preceded it

August 11, Belarus began to transfer its tanks to the border areas with Ukraine. They are being moved to the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.

Before this, on August 10, the illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, began to demand the strengthening of the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions bordering the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, Lukashenko gave instructions to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.