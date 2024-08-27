6 drones flew to Belarus during the combined attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

6 drones flew to Belarus during the combined attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

6 drones flew to Belarus during the combined attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  OSINT project "Belarusian Gayun"

During another Russian attack on Ukraine on August 27, at least 6 Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into the territory of Belarus.

Points of attention

  • During the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 27, Shahed-type kamikaze drones invaded Belarus.
  • Ukrainian air defense responded to the attack and destroyed many Russian missiles and drones.
  • Details of the attack include the release of various missiles and drones from various regions of the Russian Federation, including Crimea and the Voronezh region.
  • Most of the missiles and drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, and some lost their location on the territory of Ukraine.

Belarus raised aviation due to Russian "shahedy"

As noted, the Russian "shahedy" flew into the airspace of Belarus from the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions of Ukraine.

The first two of them took off around 00:09, and the subsequent events were around 00:30, 01:00, 03:27 and 05:55, the message says.

Later, the arrival of the "Shakheds" in Belarus was confirmed by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, who reported that one of the attack drones crossed the border with Belarus, which, in turn, may mean that it was lost by location in Belarus.

Also, according to the information of "Belarusian Gayun", the aircraft of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus was on duty in the sky over the south of Belarus practically all night.

"The fighter from Baranovichi, which was raised around 00:15, returned back only at 02:00 and took to the sky again at 02:45," the monitoring group reported.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 27

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the occupiers released:

  • 3 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation),

  • ballistic missile "Iskander-M" (from Crimea),

  • cruise missile "Iskander-K" (from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation),

  • 5 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from Tu-95MS bombers from the airspace of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation), 81 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type (from the Yeisk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation).

As a result of combat work of the Ukrainian air defense, five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were shot down.

Oleschuk emphasized that 10 enemy drones were lost (presumably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one crossed the border with Belarus, about 10 more are in the airspace of Ukraine, so combat work continues.

Combat work was carried out in most regions of the country: in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihivsk

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A Russian drone once again flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine
A Russian drone once again flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lukashenko is pulling Belarusian troops to the Ukrainian border — a statement from the MFA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Lukashenko, Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 60 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 60 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

and Kirovohrad regions".

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?