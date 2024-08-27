6 drones flew to Belarus during the combined attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

During another Russian attack on Ukraine on August 27, at least 6 Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into the territory of Belarus.

Belarus raised aviation due to Russian "shahedy"

As noted, the Russian "shahedy" flew into the airspace of Belarus from the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions of Ukraine.

The first two of them took off around 00:09, and the subsequent events were around 00:30, 01:00, 03:27 and 05:55, the message says. Share

Later, the arrival of the "Shakheds" in Belarus was confirmed by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, who reported that one of the attack drones crossed the border with Belarus, which, in turn, may mean that it was lost by location in Belarus. Share

Also, according to the information of "Belarusian Gayun", the aircraft of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus was on duty in the sky over the south of Belarus practically all night.

"The fighter from Baranovichi, which was raised around 00:15, returned back only at 02:00 and took to the sky again at 02:45," the monitoring group reported. Share

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 27

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the occupiers released:

3 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation),

ballistic missile "Iskander-M" (from Crimea),

cruise missile "Iskander-K" (from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation),

5 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from Tu-95MS bombers from the airspace of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation), 81 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type (from the Yeisk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation).

As a result of combat work of the Ukrainian air defense, five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were shot down.

Oleschuk emphasized that 10 enemy drones were lost (presumably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one crossed the border with Belarus, about 10 more are in the airspace of Ukraine, so combat work continues.

Combat work was carried out in most regions of the country: in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihivsk