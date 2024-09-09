A Russian dron with explosives fell in Latvia ― the reaction of the National Armed Forces

The Russian drone "Shakhed", which fell in the Rezekne district of Latvia on September 7, was equipped with an explosive device. However, the country believes that the drone flew to them during the Russian attack on Ukraine by accident.
A Russian shaheed was found in Latvia: what the authorities say
Representatives of the Latvian National Armed Forces reported at a briefing that the drone discovered on the territory of Latvia on September 7 during another shelling of Ukraine was a Russian Shahed drone with explosives.
The commander of the Latvian army, Lieutenant-General Leonid Kalnins, said that a Shahed-type drone, which Russia uses for attacks against Ukraine and which flew from Belarus, fell in the east of the country.
Colonel Viesturs Masiulis, commander of the Latvian Air Force, said the drone was equipped with an explosive device, which was destroyed on the ground after the drone crashed.
The commander of the Latvian army also emphasized that the Latvian side recorded the arrival of the drone, but did not go into detail about what decisions were made in this regard.
A Russian drone crashed in Latvia
A Russian military drone crashed in the east of Latvia on September 7.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the incident was recorded on Saturday in Rezekne region in the east of Latvia.
The responsible services continue to find out the circumstances of the incident, but according to preliminary data, a Russian military drone flew into the airspace of Latvia from the territory of Belarus.
As far as is known, this is the first case of a Russian military drone violating Latvian airspace since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
NATO commented that they have no information that the entry of a Russian drone into the territory of Latvia was intentional.
