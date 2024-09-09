A Russian dron with explosives fell in Latvia ― the reaction of the National Armed Forces
Category
World
Publication date

A Russian dron with explosives fell in Latvia ― the reaction of the National Armed Forces

A Russian dron with explosives fell in Latvia ― the reaction of the National Armed Forces
Читати українською
Source:  LSM

The Russian drone "Shakhed", which fell in the Rezekne district of Latvia on September 7, was equipped with an explosive device. However, the country believes that the drone flew to them during the Russian attack on Ukraine by accident.

Points of attention

  • During another shelling of Ukraine, a Russian drone with an explosive device entered the territory of Latvia.
  • The Latvian authorities claim that the drone accidentally flew to them during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • The Russian military drone that crashed in the east of Latvia is considered the first violation of the country's airspace since the beginning of the invasion.
  • NATO noted that they have no information about the intentional landing of a Russian drone on the territory of Latvia.
  • An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the drone crash and the actions of investigative services in this regard.

A Russian shaheed was found in Latvia: what the authorities say

Representatives of the Latvian National Armed Forces reported at a briefing that the drone discovered on the territory of Latvia on September 7 during another shelling of Ukraine was a Russian Shahed drone with explosives.

The commander of the Latvian army, Lieutenant-General Leonid Kalnins, said that a Shahed-type drone, which Russia uses for attacks against Ukraine and which flew from Belarus, fell in the east of the country.

Colonel Viesturs Masiulis, commander of the Latvian Air Force, said the drone was equipped with an explosive device, which was destroyed on the ground after the drone crashed.

According to Kalninsh, after analyzing and monitoring the situation, they concluded that the drone was not aimed at Latvia. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the drone's fall — whether it was damaged or fell on its own.

The commander of the Latvian army also emphasized that the Latvian side recorded the arrival of the drone, but did not go into detail about what decisions were made in this regard.

A Russian drone crashed in Latvia

A Russian military drone crashed in the east of Latvia on September 7.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the incident was recorded on Saturday in Rezekne region in the east of Latvia.

The responsible services continue to find out the circumstances of the incident, but according to preliminary data, a Russian military drone flew into the airspace of Latvia from the territory of Belarus.

The Latvian Defense Forces, in accordance with established procedures, informed high-ranking officials, law enforcement officers and the NATO command about this. An investigation is currently underway.

As far as is known, this is the first case of a Russian military drone violating Latvian airspace since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

NATO commented that they have no information that the entry of a Russian drone into the territory of Latvia was intentional.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A Russian drone once again flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine
A Russian drone once again flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A Russian military drone crashed on the territory of Latvia
Ministry of Defense of Latvia
drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?