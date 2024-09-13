Poland is building an "electronic barrier" on the border with Belarus

In the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland, the construction of a 172 km long electronic fence has begun on the border with Belarus.
Poland strengthens the border with Belarus
Preparatory work is underway on the banks of the Bug River in the Vlodav District.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Nadbuzhany Department of the Border Service of the Republic of Poland Dariush Senitskyi.
He informed that 1,800 camera poles, 4,500 day-night and thermal imaging cameras, motion detection sensors will be installed on the 172-km section of the Polish-Belarusian border.
The monitoring center for the operation of the barrier will be deployed in Holm, Lublin Voivodeship.
Poland built new fortifications on the border with Belarus
In 2022, Poland built a barrier 5.5 m high and 186 km long on the border with Belarus, and installed a modern electronic monitoring system in response to the artificial creation of migratory pressure by Belarus and Russia on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries from the summer of 2021.
Recently, a decision was made to modernize this barrier.
By 2028, Warsaw will build fortifications, detection and warning systems, advanced bases, logistics hubs and anti-drone systems on the border with Russia and Belarus within the framework of the large-scale "Shield East" program.
