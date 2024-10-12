The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, spoke about the fact that an anti-missile defense base will be opened in the country in the near future.
An anti-missile defense base will be opened in Poland
An anti-missile defense base that is part of the "NATO shield" will be opened in Redzikovo (Pomeranian Voivodeship) in the coming weeks, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.
The opening of the missile defense base is part of the agreement concluded with America.
The operational readiness of the missile defense base in Redzykovo was announced as a result of the NATO summit in Washington, which took place in July 2024. The opening of the base is part of the European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA), which is designed to protect Europe from ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory.
Sikorsky did not mention whether this event was a "response" to the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to shoot down Russian aerial targets over Ukrainian territory.
Redzikovo is located approximately 800 km from the border between Poland and Ukraine.
Poland will support the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Armed Forces
This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslav Sikorskyi, during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sibiga, in Kyiv.
He added that this year's Warsaw tranche is being delayed because the previous head of the Polish Government Agency for Strategic Reserves, which deals with such issues, is detained in London under an international arrest warrant.
