NATO shield. An anti-missile defense base will be opened in Poland
NATO shield. An anti-missile defense base will be opened in Poland

Poland
Source:  PAP

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, spoke about the fact that an anti-missile defense base will be opened in the country in the near future.

  • Poland is set to open an anti-missile defense base in Redzikovo as part of the NATO shield agreement with America.
  • The missile defense base aims to protect Europe from ballistic missiles, particularly those originating from Iran.
  • Poland also supports the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Armed Forces, demonstrating financial commitment to enhance military capabilities.
  • The operational readiness of the missile defense base in Redzikovo was announced after the NATO summit in Washington in July 2024.
  • The opening of the base signifies the country's efforts to enhance its defense capabilities and strengthen alliances within NATO.

An anti-missile defense base will be opened in Poland

An anti-missile defense base that is part of the "NATO shield" will be opened in Redzikovo (Pomeranian Voivodeship) in the coming weeks, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

He also tried to agree to shoot down Russian missiles flying at Poland, not only Iranian ones.

The opening of the missile defense base is part of the agreement concluded with America.

Our opponents accused us of destroying the project of the base, and meanwhile it already exists and will be inaugurated in a minute.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The operational readiness of the missile defense base in Redzykovo was announced as a result of the NATO summit in Washington, which took place in July 2024. The opening of the base is part of the European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA), which is designed to protect Europe from ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory.

Sikorsky did not mention whether this event was a "response" to the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to shoot down Russian aerial targets over Ukrainian territory.

Redzikovo is located approximately 800 km from the border between Poland and Ukraine.

Poland will support the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Armed Forces

We support the Czech initiative and are ready to allocate 50 million euros for it this year and 50 million euros next year.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslav Sikorskyi, during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sibiga, in Kyiv.

He added that this year's Warsaw tranche is being delayed because the previous head of the Polish Government Agency for Strategic Reserves, which deals with such issues, is detained in London under an international arrest warrant.

