Lithuania to invest in production of Ukrainian drone missile "Palyanytsya"

Lithuania has announced its readiness to invest in the production of the Palanytsia drone missile, which is part of Ukraine's long-range program.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following intergovernmental consultations with a delegation from Lithuania led by Prime Minister of that country Gintautas Paluckas.

We held intergovernmental consultations with our Lithuanian colleagues. The strategic partnership between Ukraine and Lithuania is extremely important for all of Europe, and today we have taken important steps to strengthen this partnership. We discussed key issues related to our further joint work. In particular, strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. We highly appreciate Lithuania's comprehensive assistance. We thank Lithuania and all partners for their willingness to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry. In particular, Lithuania announced its readiness to invest in the production of the Palanytsia drone missile, which is part of our long-range program. Denys Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

Among other issues on the agenda of the consultations, the Prime Minister named the reconstruction of our state.

We are grateful for Lithuania's transfer of equipment from the decommissioned Ingalina NPP and Vilnius TPP. We look forward to further cooperation in this area.

Also among the topics were: strengthening trade and economic ties, Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, and strengthening sanctions against Russia and confiscation of Russian frozen assets.

We call on our European partners to develop a mechanism by which Ukraine will receive funds not only from the profits of frozen Russian assets, but also from these assets themselves. The aggressor must pay. This is fair.

Lithuania and Ukraine signed a joint statement

Following the results of intergovernmental consultations with a government delegation from Lithuania led by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, held in Kyiv on December 20, a joint statement was signed.

Today, we held productive, very substantive talks with the Prime Minister and the government delegation from Lithuania. Our agreements are recorded in a joint statement, which will become an important document for the near future.

He noted that Ukraine's victory is a common priority.