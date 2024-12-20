Lithuania to invest in production of Ukrainian drone missile "Palyanytsya"

Lithuania has announced its readiness to invest in the production of the Palanytsia drone missile, which is part of Ukraine's long-range program.
Lithuania will invest in the production of "Palyanytsia"
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following intergovernmental consultations with a delegation from Lithuania led by Prime Minister of that country Gintautas Paluckas.
Among other issues on the agenda of the consultations, the Prime Minister named the reconstruction of our state.
We are grateful for Lithuania's transfer of equipment from the decommissioned Ingalina NPP and Vilnius TPP. We look forward to further cooperation in this area.
Also among the topics were: strengthening trade and economic ties, Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, and strengthening sanctions against Russia and confiscation of Russian frozen assets.
Lithuania and Ukraine signed a joint statement
Following the results of intergovernmental consultations with a government delegation from Lithuania led by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, held in Kyiv on December 20, a joint statement was signed.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Today, we held productive, very substantive talks with the Prime Minister and the government delegation from Lithuania. Our agreements are recorded in a joint statement, which will become an important document for the near future.
He noted that Ukraine's victory is a common priority.
