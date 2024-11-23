Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones — the first tranche has been agreed

As part of a long-term agreement, the Republic of Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, the first tranche of 10 million euros has already been agreed.

Lithuania helps Ukraine

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov following the signing of a memorandum with his Lithuanian colleague Laurinas Kaschyunas in Vilnius.

The memorandum of understanding on the creation of a mechanism to support the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine through contributions to the Ukrainian defense industry opens up new opportunities for Lithuanian investments in our defense industry and contributes to the expansion of strategic partnership between our countries. This is a long-term agreement, within the framework of which the first tranche of 10 million euros has already been agreed. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, Lithuania directs these funds to the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, in particular the "Palyanytsia" project.

The Lithuanian side is already working on finalizing bureaucratic procedures, the first tranche to support Ukrainian DeepStrike will be transferred in the near future.

He thanked Lithuania for the constant help that Ukraine is receiving at this difficult time, and personally Kaschyunas for his leadership as the Minister of Defense.

The parties also discussed the key priorities for 2025, namely, the training and equipping of Ukrainian brigades, the provision of ammunition, air defense equipment, as well as the development of cooperation in the field of defense industry.

Umerov thanked Lithuania for its support and trust in Ukrainian technologies.

Ukrainian drone

Ukraine and Lithuania will jointly produce UAVs and EW

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum on the joint production of drones, ammunition and electronic warfare equipment.

As reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov, on November 4, the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurinas Kaschyunas arrived in Kyiv for a visit.