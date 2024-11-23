Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones — the first tranche has been agreed

As part of a long-term agreement, the Republic of Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, the first tranche of 10 million euros has already been agreed.
Points of attention
- Lithuania has agreed to finance the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between the two countries.
- The memorandum on cooperation in the defense industry signals a new era of investments and collaboration, with a focus on joint production of drones, ammunition, and electronic warfare equipment.
- This strategic agreement aims to enhance the efficiency of the Ukrainian armed forces and bolster the country's security through advancements in defense technology.
- The first tranche of 10 million euros has been agreed upon, reflecting Lithuania's commitment to supporting Ukrainian defense initiatives during challenging times.
- The partnership between Ukraine and Lithuania demonstrates mutual trust in Ukrainian technologies and signifies a step towards a stronger strategic alliance in the defense sector.
Lithuania helps Ukraine
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov following the signing of a memorandum with his Lithuanian colleague Laurinas Kaschyunas in Vilnius.
According to him, Lithuania directs these funds to the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, in particular the "Palyanytsia" project.
The Lithuanian side is already working on finalizing bureaucratic procedures, the first tranche to support Ukrainian DeepStrike will be transferred in the near future.
He thanked Lithuania for the constant help that Ukraine is receiving at this difficult time, and personally Kaschyunas for his leadership as the Minister of Defense.
The parties also discussed the key priorities for 2025, namely, the training and equipping of Ukrainian brigades, the provision of ammunition, air defense equipment, as well as the development of cooperation in the field of defense industry.
Umerov thanked Lithuania for its support and trust in Ukrainian technologies.
Ukraine and Lithuania will jointly produce UAVs and EW
Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum on the joint production of drones, ammunition and electronic warfare equipment.
As reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov, on November 4, the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurinas Kaschyunas arrived in Kyiv for a visit.
