Lithuania will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of about 50 million euros

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kaschyunas announced at a closed session of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense that a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 40-50 million euros would be provided. In particular, it is about the transfer of drones.
Lithuania will transfer 40-50 million euros of aid to Ukraine
The Baltic countries allocated additional money to help Kyiv. Weapons will be purchased for them, which will be handed over by the end of 2024.
Since the beginning of the year, Lithuania has already provided support to Ukraine in the total amount of 153 million euros.
10 million euros will be directed to the production of the unmanned missile complex "Palyanytsia", as well as the purchase of equipment for demining, radars and air defense systems.
The minister noted that it is necessary to use the resources of the Lithuanian army to a minimum, while at the same time it is necessary to promote the development of the defense industry. For example, the production of drones.
The drones will be sent to Ukraine in September.
Military aid to Ukraine from Lithuania
The country's authorities have promised to allocate 0.25% of GDP to help Kyiv fight against Russian aggression.
Since February 2022, Lithuania has allocated an amount equivalent to 2% of the Baltic country's GDP to support Ukraine.
At the beginning of September, Kaschyunas announced the purchase of Palyanytsia missile drones for the Armed Forces. Later, this was confirmed by the ex-head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin.
The cost of the "Palyanytsia" missile drone is less than one million hryvnias. The range is approximately 300-400 km.
