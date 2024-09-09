Lithuania will prepare a national evacuation plan due to the threat of Russia

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Lithuania, Agne Bilotaite, said that a national mass evacuation plan will be developed in the country by the beginning of October.
Points of attention
- Lithuania is developing a nationwide evacuation plan in connection with the growth of cyber attacks and the threat from Russia.
- The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes the need to increase the level of civil protection as an important priority.
- Lithuania will cooperate with other countries to coordinate civil protection measures and apply for funding from the European Union.
- A militant from Latvia spoke about Russia's potential plans for the Baltic states and the war in Ukraine.
A national evacuation plan will be prepared in Lithuania
The Minister of Internal Affairs of Lithuania, Agne Bilotaite, believes that the country needs to have a national evacuation plan and be ready to implement it.
The Minister of Internal Affairs of Lithuania also emphasized that due to the increase in cyber-attacks, the safety of the population has become a priority, and the issue of civil protection is more relevant than ever before.
According to her, it is not enough to strengthen civil defense only at the national level, so Lithuania will work together with other Baltic countries and apply for funding from the European Union.
The "Latvian" soldier spoke about the plans of the Russian Federation to seize the Baltic states
"Latvian" - a fighter of the 3rd OShBr, a volunteer from Latvia, an ex-fighter of "Kraken" in an interview about when Putin will attack the Baltic countries - Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, about how Latvians support Ukraine and the Russian Zhduns in Latvia, who and how to prepare for war, as well as about AZOV, Centuria, Nord Storm and Cult of the Knife.
In 2017, Mykyta came to Ukraine for a few days, but remained here until now. Together with his brothers, he created the "Knife Cult", which teaches self-defense techniques with a knife, and the Nord Storm formation, whose members now fight as part of various units.
Currently, "Latvian" is a fighter of the 3rd Assault, in which he fights not only for the freedom and independence of Ukraine, but also for the safety of Latvia.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-