Lithuania will prepare a national evacuation plan due to the threat of Russia

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Lithuania, Agne Bilotaite, said that a national mass evacuation plan will be developed in the country by the beginning of October.

Each self-government has its own evacuation plan, but we need a nationwide plan to be ready for its implementation, said Agne Bilotaite. Share

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Lithuania also emphasized that due to the increase in cyber-attacks, the safety of the population has become a priority, and the issue of civil protection is more relevant than ever before.

The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine continues, our region faces hybrid and disinformation attacks, and sabotage has become part of our new reality. We are on the front line, so civil defense is a priority today, - Bilotaite explained. Share

According to her, it is not enough to strengthen civil defense only at the national level, so Lithuania will work together with other Baltic countries and apply for funding from the European Union.

We have to coordinate our actions at the regional and European level. It is expensive, but it is important to join our efforts and get the support of the EU. We call for a risk assessment to better understand the threats and strengthen measures to protect the population, the minister added. Share

