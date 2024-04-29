Polish general says Poland, Lithuania must immediately mine borders with Russia and Belarus

According to Polish General Waldemar Skzypchak, Poland and Lithuania should already build defensive fortifications and mine the borders with the Russian Federation and Belarus.

Strengthening the borders of Poland and Lithuania

General Waldemar Skrzypczak, former commander of the ground forces and former deputy minister of national defence of Poland, said in an interview with Delfi that he thinks a conflict between Russia and NATO is unlikely but that Poland and Lithuania must do certain things now.

He said that the experience of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine shows that the knowledge of how to build fortifications, defensive positions, and minefields to stop the enemy is relevant again.

I believe that the Polish and Lithuanian borders with Russia should be strengthened, and echeloned minefields should be placed now, in peacetime. It may be too late in wartime to build fortifications on border territories. I am convinced that both Lithuania and Poland should start building mighty fortifications. There is no need to hide them. Waldemar Skshipczak Former Commander of the PolishGround Forces

He added that Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin should know that if they decide to start a war, their troops must overcome fortified areas, which will require huge sacrifices.

Is a war between NATO and Russia possible?

At the same time, Skzypchak does not see the threat of a full-scale war in Europe while the war in Ukraine continues.