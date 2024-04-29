Borrell believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will not end soon

The European Union has promised its support to the country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine and intends to continue it until the end of hostilities.

Borrell believes that the war will not end soon

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, speaking at a session of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, April 28, said that he does not expect the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine to end soon.

He stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin could delay any decision "at least until the presidential election in the United States this fall."

Meanwhile, we need to support the people of Ukraine. We pledged to support Ukraine when the war started, we must continue to support Ukraine until the Ukrainians cannot resist and until Putin decides to stop this war. Josep Borrell EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

The EU has increased defense spending amid Russia's war against Ukraine

In April, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a speech at the European Security and Defense Summit, said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Europe has begun to compensate for years of underfunding of the security and defense sectors.

According to her, the national defense budgets of the member countries have increased, on average, by 20% since 2022.

At the same time, we spend more together on joint capabilities and projects. The European Peace Fund allowed the mobilization of 6.1 billion euros to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal equipment and supplies.