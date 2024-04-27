Brussels' support for Ukraine may weaken if pro-Russian radical parties increase their presence in the European Parliament as a result of the general European elections.
The influence of the Russian Federation may increase in the European Union
Viola von Cramon, a member of the European Parliament, deputy head of the EP delegation to the Ukraine-EU Association Committee, issued such a warning.
According to the politician, she favorably evaluates the work of the European Parliament of the current convocation on the issue of support for Ukraine.
Viola von Kramon draws attention to the fact that the parliament was at the forefront of supporting Ukraine, providing military, financial, legal and humanitarian support.
Kremlin agents are already trying to influence the work of the EU
As the MEP notes, every time someone from the far-right "Alternative for Germany" AFD or other right-wing parties speaks during the plenary session, the "Voice of the Kremlin" starts to sound.
It is important to understand that the elections to the European Parliament must be held on June 6-9, 2024.
