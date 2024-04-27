The EU warned about a possible weakening of support for Ukraine and named the reason

Brussels' support for Ukraine may weaken if pro-Russian radical parties increase their presence in the European Parliament as a result of the general European elections.

The influence of the Russian Federation may increase in the European Union

Viola von Cramon, a member of the European Parliament, deputy head of the EP delegation to the Ukraine-EU Association Committee, issued such a warning.

According to the politician, she favorably evaluates the work of the European Parliament of the current convocation on the issue of support for Ukraine.

Viola von Kramon draws attention to the fact that the parliament was at the forefront of supporting Ukraine, providing military, financial, legal and humanitarian support.

But (I) am very afraid of the future: if many of us are not re-elected, if the right turns out to be stronger, support for Ukraine may decrease, the politician warns. Share

Kremlin agents are already trying to influence the work of the EU

As the MEP notes, every time someone from the far-right "Alternative for Germany" AFD or other right-wing parties speaks during the plenary session, the "Voice of the Kremlin" starts to sound.

The more such votes you have, the harder it is to get strong support in general. You will still have support (after the election. — Ed.). But if you have more pro-Putin, pro-Kremlin and pro-Russian voices, I think it will be more difficult and that support will not be coherent. I'm still optimistic, but I'm also a little worried, - Viola von Kramon shared her thoughts on this matter. Share

It is important to understand that the elections to the European Parliament must be held on June 6-9, 2024.