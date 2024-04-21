Journalists learned about the new secret plan of the European Union regarding Ukraine

According to Euractiv, official Brussels has already developed a draft framework document on the EU's security obligations to Ukraine.

The EU is looking for a new way to protect Ukraine

According to the journalists, the project of April 8 lists the efforts of the European Union authorities, which provide for political, military and financial assistance to Kyiv.

The European Union and Ukraine agree that the European Union's security obligations to Ukraine will remain in force while Ukraine follows its European path, the project states. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the commitments of official Brussels in the field of security and the national bilateral commitments concluded between the member states of the European Union and Ukraine "complement each other and strengthen each other".

The EU will "facilitate coordination between the member states of the European Union and cooperate with other partners in fulfilling relevant obligations in the field of security".

What is known about the details of this project

First of all, it says that Brussels will review the bloc's security commitments no later than ten years from the date of this statement.

Interestingly, the document does not list new obligations, but it does mention areas where support can be expanded.

The newly established Ukraine Aid Fund — part of the extra-budgetary European Peace Fund (EPF) — will have a budget of €5 billion for 2024.

According to European politicians, further comparative annual increases can be predicted in the next few years.