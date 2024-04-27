Ukraine is ready. The ambassador of the European Union made a loud statement

According to Ms. Katarina Maternova, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Ukraine is ready to start negotiations on joining the European Union. The diplomat expects that they will start in 2 months.

Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union may begin soon

Katarina Maternova draws attention to the fact that the political signal regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova was sent by the official Brussels in December 2023.

As the ambassador notes, Ukraine is not just now on the right track, but is already ready for official negotiations.

According to her, there are obviously reforms that need to be continued.

Despite this, according to the diplomat, they can be implemented against the background of accession negotiations.

Therefore, I cannot guarantee, but I can say that I really hope that the negotiations will start in June, - predicts Katarina Maternova.

How Olga Stefanishyna comments on this situation

The Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, recently stated that negotiations on Ukraine's accession should officially begin in the first half of the year, that is, before the end of Belgium's presidency of the EU.

"We expect that the approval of the negotiating framework and the start of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine will take place within the framework of the Belgian presidency, in accordance with the agreements reached." Olga Stefanishyna Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the reference to the end of June as the cut-off date is not accidental, because Hungary's presidency of the EU begins on July 1.