Ukraine is ready. The ambassador of the European Union made a loud statement

According to Ms. Katarina Maternova, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Ukraine is ready to start negotiations on joining the European Union. The diplomat expects that they will start in 2 months.
Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union may begin soon
Katarina Maternova draws attention to the fact that the political signal regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova was sent by the official Brussels in December 2023.
As the ambassador notes, Ukraine is not just now on the right track, but is already ready for official negotiations.
According to her, there are obviously reforms that need to be continued.
Despite this, according to the diplomat, they can be implemented against the background of accession negotiations.
How Olga Stefanishyna comments on this situation
The Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, recently stated that negotiations on Ukraine's accession should officially begin in the first half of the year, that is, before the end of Belgium's presidency of the EU.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the reference to the end of June as the cut-off date is not accidental, because Hungary's presidency of the EU begins on July 1.
Official Budapest opposes Ukraine's membership, because it has close ties with the Russian authorities.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-