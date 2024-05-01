Lithuania to build underground schools in six Ukrainian regions in 2024

The reconstruction of Ukraine with the help of Lithuania includes the construction of shelter educational institutions in various regions of the country.

Lithuania will build underground shelter schools in Ukraine

Lithuania planned to build six underground schools in Ukraine so that children in the frontline regions could return to offline education.

Arturas Zharnovskis, head of the Lithuanian reconstruction aid program Co-create Future of Ukraine, announced this.

We are currently engaged in a large project in the Mykolaiv region and other regions close to the front and constantly under fire. There will be safe shelter schools for wartime. In peacetime, shelters can be multifunctional premises (sports, entertainment, etc.)... So, if this technical project of ours "School of the Future for Ukraine" is successful, we will have to think about other buildings as well: kindergartens, hospitals and separate competitions for them. Arturas Zharnovskis Head of Co-create Future of Ukraine

We hope that our Future School for Ukraine project will help to find additional donors for Ukraine.

What we want is that it will not become just a well-written documentation, but will be a real thing. The goal, let me remind you, is to return children to school. Therefore, we are already working in parallel to attract those who can help build these new schools. After all, the donor always wants to finance a good, high-quality project. Share

According to Zharnovskis, there are specific locations in six regions: the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, as well as one more object, possibly in the Kharkiv region.

What is the idea? In some Ukrainian regions, children cannot go to school due to the full-scale war. This is a huge problem. And if we also recall the previous Covid-19 restrictions, it turns out that this is already the fourth school year when children do not go to school. Imagine, there are fourth-graders who have not physically been to school at all. Normal school, not online.

Therefore, on the initiative of Lithuania, the construction of large bomb shelter schools is starting here, practically "from.”

Among other things, safe conditions in such underground facilities will include, just in case, anti-radiation protection... I repeat again: our goal is for children to be able to return to the educational process with direct communication with each other and with teachers. And in other conditions, such bomb shelters can be used in different ways: for sports, cultural activities, any leisure time outside of school hours. I think we will be able to finish this construction already this year.

An underground school was built in Kharkiv.

The underground school in Kharkiv's Industrial district has been completed, and student enrollment for the next school year is almost complete.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on April 2.

The school has 20 classrooms.

Students have almost been recruited for the next academic year; 600 children will be able to study at the school this year.

The school was built and developed according to all the conditions required during the war. In the shortest possible time, we will receive all permits and start working. We are considering construction in all districts. We are currently considering construction in the Novobavarsky, Kholodnohirsky and Shevchenkivsky districts.

According to Igor Terekhov, the school construction cost UAH 58.8 million.