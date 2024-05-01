Lithuania to build underground schools in six Ukrainian regions in 2024

The reconstruction of Ukraine with the help of Lithuania includes the construction of shelter educational institutions in various regions of the country.
Lithuania will build underground shelter schools in Ukraine
Lithuania planned to build six underground schools in Ukraine so that children in the frontline regions could return to offline education.
Arturas Zharnovskis, head of the Lithuanian reconstruction aid program Co-create Future of Ukraine, announced this.
We hope that our Future School for Ukraine project will help to find additional donors for Ukraine.
According to Zharnovskis, there are specific locations in six regions: the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, as well as one more object, possibly in the Kharkiv region.
What is the idea? In some Ukrainian regions, children cannot go to school due to the full-scale war. This is a huge problem. And if we also recall the previous Covid-19 restrictions, it turns out that this is already the fourth school year when children do not go to school. Imagine, there are fourth-graders who have not physically been to school at all. Normal school, not online.
Therefore, on the initiative of Lithuania, the construction of large bomb shelter schools is starting here, practically "from.”
An underground school was built in Kharkiv.
The underground school in Kharkiv's Industrial district has been completed, and student enrollment for the next school year is almost complete.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on April 2.
The school has 20 classrooms.
Students have almost been recruited for the next academic year; 600 children will be able to study at the school this year.
The school was built and developed according to all the conditions required during the war. In the shortest possible time, we will receive all permits and start working. We are considering construction in all districts. We are currently considering construction in the Novobavarsky, Kholodnohirsky and Shevchenkivsky districts.
According to Igor Terekhov, the school construction cost UAH 58.8 million.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-