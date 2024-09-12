Lithuania provides Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carriers and all-terrain vehicles

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania reported that M113 armored personnel carriers, all-terrain vehicles and their spare parts will arrive in Ukraine this week.

This support will strengthen the demining capabilities of the Ukrainian army and contribute to the achievement of the goals of the Demining Coalition led by Lithuania and Iceland.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Baltic countries.

It is recalled that this year, in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already given it:

155 mm caliber ammunition;

M577 armored vehicles;

M113 armored vehicles;

anti-drone systems;

equipment necessary for the winter season and sets of warm clothes;

ammunition for the "Karl Gustav" anti-tank grenade launcher;

remote detonation system RISE-1;

generators;

loaders;

trailers;

clamshells and other equipment.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Lithuania has provided military support to Ukraine for over 679 million euros. Lithuania's overall support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded one billion euros.

