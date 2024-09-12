Lithuania provides Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carriers and all-terrain vehicles
Source:  Ministry of Defense of Lithuania

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania reported that M113 armored personnel carriers, all-terrain vehicles and their spare parts will arrive in Ukraine this week.

  • Lithuania is providing military aid to Ukraine, including M113 armored personnel carriers and all-terrain vehicles, to strengthen defense capabilities and support demining efforts.
  • The support from Lithuania contributes to Ukraine's ability to achieve the goals of the Demining Coalition led by Lithuania and Iceland.
  • The total support of Lithuania to Ukraine exceeds one billion euros, showcasing long-term relations between the countries.
  • Through various aid packages, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with combat equipment, anti-drone systems, logistical resources, and essential weapons to bolster its defense capabilities.
  • Lithuania's commitment to supporting Ukraine in maintaining peace on its territory is demonstrated through continuous military assistance, including the latest delivery of vital military equipment.

Ukraine will receive new military aid from Lithuania

This support will strengthen the demining capabilities of the Ukrainian army and contribute to the achievement of the goals of the Demining Coalition led by Lithuania and Iceland.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Baltic countries.

It is recalled that this year, in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already given it:

  • 155 mm caliber ammunition;

  • M577 armored vehicles;

  • M113 armored vehicles;

  • anti-drone systems;

  • equipment necessary for the winter season and sets of warm clothes;

  • ammunition for the "Karl Gustav" anti-tank grenade launcher;

  • remote detonation system RISE-1;

  • generators;

  • loaders;

  • trailers;

  • clamshells and other equipment.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Lithuania has provided military support to Ukraine for over 679 million euros. Lithuania's overall support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded one billion euros.

Lithuania announced a new aid package for Ukraine

On August 9, the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced a new significant package of military aid to Ukraine

Lithuania continues to provide necessary military assistance to Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania is preparing another significant package of support. In August, we will deliver combat equipment, counter-drone systems, transportation and logistics resources, and some much-needed weapons.

The package of military aid to Ukraine will also include combat equipment, anti-aircraft systems, transport and logistics equipment and some old weapons.

