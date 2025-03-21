Lithuania is ready to send its troops to Ukraine
Lithuania is ready to send its troops to Ukraine

Source:  Bloomberg

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda has officially confirmed that he is ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission after a ceasefire, drawing attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently only simulating peace talks.

Points of attention

  • Russian negotiations are seen as simulation, with efforts by American and European leaders to halt Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
  • Proposals for a mission to protect Ukraine under the United Nations' auspices have been put forth by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Lithuanian President, his country is "ready to provide the necessary support."

Gitanas Nauseda also emphasized that this refers to a specific number of military personnel.

In addition, it is indicated that this should be an obligation of all countries of the “coalition of the willing”.

Against this background, the Lithuanian leader supported the efforts of American leader Donald Trump, who is trying to stop Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

So far, Russia is simulating negotiations, talking about possible peace and a possible ceasefire, but they are not even ready to adhere to the ceasefire, as they promised — not to attack, not to strike at critical infrastructure.

As is known, British leader Keir Starmer previously pointed out the importance of guaranteeing any potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine, because without this, Russia will violate it.

Journalists also learned that French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed to European allies to form a mission to protect Ukraine within the framework of a potential future peace agreement under the auspices of the United Nations.

